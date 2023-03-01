This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 555kg and sold for €1,590 (€2.86/kg).

Trade was brisk, with a number of big feeders in attendance.

Drumshanbo Mart held its annual show and sale of bullocks on Tuesday, with close to 180 bullocks going through the ring.

Drumshanbo Mart held its annual show and sale of bullocks on Tuesday, with close to 180 bullocks going through the ring.

Trade was brisk, with a number of big feeders in attendance.

Talk of reduced quotes in factories hasn’t affected the mart trade at all this week and it certainly didn’t dent any of the confidence around the ring in Drumshanbo on Tuesday.

The top third of bullocks in the 600kg-plus weight category hit the top money, with these heavy bullocks averaging €3.35/kg on the day.

Average bullocks in the same category were 23c/kg back on this at €3.12/kg.

Top call went to a March 2021-born Charolais bullock weighing 725kg that sold for €2,310 (€3.19/kg).

A 650kg Salers-cross bullock born in November 2020 sold for €2,300 (€3.43/kg).

Bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg category were equally as good a trade, with the top third coming in at €3.31/kg.

Lighter bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €3.00/kg for the average bullocks to €3.23/kg for the top third of animals.

Some poorer-quality Aberdeen Angus- and Hereford-cross bullocks bred from dairy cows were back at €2.70/kg to €2.80/kg.

Good numbers

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Eoin Kane said: “We have had good numbers over the last few months and we were really happy with the show of bullocks we had on Tuesday.

“We would have a few local farmers who target that special sale every year and the buyers know the quality of stock that comes to it.

“Farmers went home happy with the prices received and we had a good clearance rate.

“The heavy bullocks were the highlight of the trade, but the good weather has meant grass buyers are starting to venture out for the lighter store.”

Charity auction

The mart facilitated an online auction of semen recently donated by a number of Progressive Genetics technicians in aid of the Gavin Glynn foundation.

The sale was a roaring success, with over €29,000 raised for the charity.

Eoin said: “It was great to be able to support the charity and farmers dug deep when it came to it.”

Drumshanbo Mart will hold its annual spring show and sale of bull weanlings on Tuesday 7 March at 12.30pm, while the annual spring show and sale of heifer calves will take place on Tuesday 14 March at 12.30pm.

In pictures

This May 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.97/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 495kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.25/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 610kg and sold for €1,700 (€2.78/kg).

This February 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 645kg and sold for €1,910 (€2.96/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 525kg and sold for €1,560 (€2.97/kg).

This February 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 615kg and sold for €1,800 (€2.92/kg).

This May 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.97/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 535kg and sold for €1,620 (€3.02/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 490kg and sold for €1,520 (€3.10/kg).

This May 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 485kg and sold for €1,580 (€3.25/kg).