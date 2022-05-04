This September-2020 born Charolais bullock weighed 450kg and went under the hammer for €1160 (€2.68/kg)

This November-2021 born Charolais bullock weighed 580kg and went under the hammer for €1420 (€2.45/kg)

This August-2020 born Charolais bullock weighed 585kg and went under the hammer for €1520 (€2.60/kg)

This May-2021 born Charolais heifer weighed 410kg and went under the hammer for €1040 (€2.54/kg)

It was a positive day’s trade last Friday in Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary, with over 200 lots of heifers and bullocks on offer in the mart’s weekly sale of cattle.

Both farmers and factory agents were active throughout the sale, contributing to the overall clearance rate of 97%.

Featured in the sale was a special entry of pedigree Shorthorn cattle, with top price on the day going to a September 2020-born Shorthorn heifer that weighed 690kg and went under the hammer for €2,400 (€3.48/kg).

Heifers

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.60/kg, with a selection of top-quality heifers falling under the hammer at €2.90/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were falling under the hammer for around €2.75/kg.

Forward store heifers and slaughter-fit lots were the highlight of the trade, with heavier heifers over 600kg making around €2.82/kg, with some super-quality heifers exceeding the €3.50/kg mark on several occasions.

Several factory agents fought it out for finished stock, with a number of larger operators also working online for these lots.

Bullocks

Light bullocks between 300kg and 400kg were averaging at €2.40/kg.

Forward store bullocks between 500kg and 600kg were ranging in price from €2.40/kg and €3.00/kg, with heavier bullocks over the 600kg bracket coming in around €2.80/kg, with some pedigree Shorthorns making as much as €3.70/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Harty said: “There was two rings in full swing throughout the day, with a brisk trade for all types of stock.

“On Friday, we saw some great prices for both plainer, lighter stock and heavier cattle. These plainer cattle had been struggling a little, but the recent boost in grass growth appears to have helped the trade, with grass buyers out of force over the last two weeks.

“Cull cows continue to be the highlight of the trade, with serious demand for fleshed cows in our marts at the moment.”

Roscrea Mart will host its next sale on Thursday 5 May for a special dairy sale.