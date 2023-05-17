This Charolais-cross cow, born in April 2016 and weighing 680kg, sold for €1,570 (€2.31/kg).

Birr Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday, with high numbers of cattle still being sold through the ring.

With the weather improving, grass cattle remain in demand as summer grazing customers continue to stock up.

Trade has remained steady at the mart, with a strong demand for cattle both online and ringside from factory agents and farmer buyers which resulted in a 93% clearance rate.

There was a large show of cattle on offer with over 220 lots passing through the ring.

Heifers

Heifers between 300kg and 400kg averaged at €2.73/kg. A group of Hereford-cross heifers weighing 291kg sold for €810 (€2.78/kg).

A Simmental-cross heifer weighing 355kg sold for €2.73/kg at a price of €970.

Some cattle in this weight bracket fetched more money such as a June 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer of 344kg selling for €1,080 (€3.14/kg).

Heifers between 400kg and 500kg averaged €2.63/kg, such as a Salers-cross heifer weighing 465kg selling for €1,210 (€2.60/kg), with some better prices being achieved by the heavier cattle such as a 500kg Angus-cross heifer making €2.85/kg selling for €1,425 and a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 475kg selling for €1,300 (€2.74/kg).

Fine examples

Cattle between 500kg and 600kg averaged €2.78/kg, with fine examples of Charolais-cross heifers weighing 570kg selling for €1,600 (€2.81/kg), while eight separate lots of Angus-cross heifers all sold for €2.85/kg with weights ranging from 500kg to 570kg and prices ranging from €1,425 to as high as €1,625.

Cattle between 200kg and 300kg averaged €2.71/kg, with some nicer-quality bulls, such as a June 2022-born Limousin-cross weighing 290kg, selling for €860 (€2.96/kg).

Those between 300kg and 400kg averaged €2.55/kg, with a batch of Simmental cross animals weighing 368kg selling for €1,080 (€2.93/kg).

It was the cattle at the upper end of 500kg that broke the €3/kg mark, with a 595kg Charolais-cross bull selling for €1,950 (€3.28/kg), while plainer stock made in the region of €2.55/kg.

In pictures

This batch of Angus-cross heifers, born in February 2022 and weighing 358kg, sold for €940 (€2.63/kg).

This batch of Friesian-cross bulls, born in December 2022 and weighing 195kg, sold for €320 (€1.64/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 540kg, sold for €1,360 (€2.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 575kg, sold for €1,330 (€2.31/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer, born in February 2021 and weighing 615kg, sold for €1,310 (€2.13/kg).

This batch of Limousin-cross heifers, born in June 2022 and weighing 322kg, sold for €1,050 (€3.26/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in February 2022 and weighing 445kg, sold for €1,380 (€3.10/kg)

This Limousin-cross bull, born in June 2022 and weighing 290kg, sold for €860 (€2.97/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer, born in July 2021 and weighing 575kg, sold for €1,460 (€2.54/kg).