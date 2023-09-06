This December 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 530kg and sold for £1,240 (€1,459).

Numbers continue to increase at mart sales around Northern Ireland and Clogher Mart had a big yard of cattle to sell last Saturday.

Trade was up on the previous week, with heavy cattle being in big demand.

Factories are reporting low levels of finished cattle coming on stream and this has pushed them back into marts looking for cattle.

Top-quality bullocks hit over £3/kg for a few choice Charolais bullocks, with one April 2022-born bullock weighing 460kg knocked down at £1,500 (€1,764).

Heifers were also in demand, with a May 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 400kg selling for £1,520 (€1,788).

Weanlings were also a real solid trade, with autumn-born bull weanlings over 400kg hitting £3/kg and over. Lighter weanlings sold in the calf ring also met an exceptional demand, with May-born calves hitting as high as £750 (€882)/head on Saturday. Friesian bullocks and dairy-crosses were trading from £2/kg to £2.50/kg, depending on quality.

Mart manager Robert Simpson said: “We have seen the store cattle trade pick up over the last two weeks. The beef trade has turned and that has meant feeders are buying with more confidence. There also seems to be appetite from factories for stock closer to Christmas, which will help the autumn trade.”

In pictures

This March 2021-born Hereford cross heifer weighed 655kg and sold for £1,410 (€1,659).

This April 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 675kg and sold for £1,780 (€2,094).

This May 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 675kg and sold for £1,880 (€2,211).

This July 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 635kg and sold for £1,660 (€1,953).