This May born Limousin heifer topped the sale at €8,600. \ Clive Wasson

The elite commercial haltered sale returned to Ballybofey and Stranorlor Mart over the weekend, with an exceptional demand witnessed throughout.

Animals were paraded on the Friday night for spectators, with bidding then taking place on the Saturday.

Over 160 elite commercial animals were offered for sale, with 150 meeting their reserve.

An incredible Northern Irish presence on the day meant that 39 lots headed across the border.

The biggest entry for the sale was the heifer calf section, with 90 lots offered up and average price hitting €2,400.

These were also the lots which proved most in demand, with many of the sale highlights in this section. Leading prices was the May 2021-born Limousin heifer from Derrick Forde.

This stylish heifer is a daughter of Ampertaine Elgin and hit the market at a massive €8,600.

The prices didn’t stop there, as Sean Hughes also sold his January-born roan Limousin heifer at €8,200. This one was a daughter of Elite Ice-Cream.

This Limousin heifer born in January sold for €8,200. \ Clive Wasson

This topped an exceptional day for Hughes, who also sold another January-born Ice-Cream daughter at €6,000.

Breeding heifers also sold well, averaging €2,350, with bull calves a bit hard sold, but still recording an impressive average of €1,450.

This March 2021 born Belgian Blue heifer sold for €6,200. \ Clive Wasson

This Limouisn heifer born in May sold for €3,850. \ Clive Wasson

This January-born Limousin heifer sold for €6,000. \ Clive Wasson