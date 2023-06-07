This Charolais-cross bullock, born in November 2021 and weighing 455kg, sold for €1,350 (€2.97/kg).

Castlerea Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Thursday afternoon, with a large offering of just over 300 animals being sold through the ring.

Light heifers between 200kg and 300kg averaged a price of €816 (€3.39/kg), with a good share of Charolais-cross cattle achieving top prices.

One September 2022-born heifer weighing 270kg sold for €1,000 (€3.70/kg), with younger stock such as a December 2022-born Angus-cross weighing 225kg selling for €830 (€3.69/kg).

Cattle between 300kg and 400kg averaged €1,083 (€3/kg), with a Limousin-cross weighing 360kg selling for €1,070 (€2.97/kg).

As high as €3.76/kg was paid for a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 340kg and that sold for €1,280.

Continental bullocks between 400kg and 500kg averaged €1,367 (€3.07/kg), such as a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 485kg that sold for €1,520 (€3.13/kg).

There was a fair share of Angus types in this weight bracket also that made an average of €1,276 (€2.78/kg), with one 485kg bullock selling for €1,400 (€2.89/kg).

Heavier stock over 500kg averaged €1,444 (€2.56/kg), with a Limousin-cross weighing 560kg selling for €1,370 (€2.45/kg), while an October 2021-born Angus-cross weighing 510kg sold for €1,440 (€2.82/kg).

In pictures

This Angus-cross heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 580kg, sold for €1,760 (€3.03/kg).

This Salers-cross bullock, born in February 2022 and weighing 320kg, sod for €1,000 (€3.13/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in January 2022 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,340 (€3.23/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 430kg, sold for €1,110 (€2.58/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in September 2021 and weighing 485kg, sold for €1,520 (€3.13/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 395kg, sold for €1,120 (€2.84/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in February 2022 and weighing 410kg, sold for €1,420 (€3.46/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock, born in February 2022 and weighing 490kg, sold for €1,230 (€2.51/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €1,090 (€3.16/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in May 2021 and weighing 605kg, sold for €1,500 (€2.48/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 565kg, sold for €1,600 (€2.83/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in May 2021 and weighing 570kg, sold for €1,360 (€2.39/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock, born in July 2022 and weighing 325kg, sold for €860 (€2.65/kg).