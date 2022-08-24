This Angus-cross heifer weighing 298kg sold for €660 (€2.21/kg).

Castleisland Co-op Mart held its special weanling sale on Monday 22 August in conjunction with its usual sale of weanlings and runners.

Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe described trade as strong across all categories of cattle, with high-end E and U grade weanlings breaching the €4/kg mark on several occasions.

A total of 800 cattle were in the yard for the show and sale, with Nelius describing quality and prices higher than ever.

The strong prices were backed up with a 100% clearance rate across all stock types.

Exporters and farmers competed heavily for higher-end lots. With farmers having offloaded heavy cattle, finishers and feedlot buyers were active for continental-type weanlings in the 300kg to 450kg bracket.

Well-marked heifer weanlings suitable for breeding were most sought after, with bidders keen to source replacement heifers for their own use and for special springer sales.

Runners and lighter cattle recorded good sales, again with farmer buyers competing to replace heavier cattle sold.

Dairy beef runners traded past €2/kg for well-fleshed heifers, while continental types breached the €3/kg mark for quality suckler-bred stock.

Lesser-quality lots were back closer to the €1.50/kg mark, although small in number.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 224kg sold for €665 (€2.96/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighed 206kg and sold for €615 (€2.98/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighed 224kg and sold for €755 (€3.37/kg).

This Frisian bull weighed 262kg and sold for €475 (€1.81/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer weighed 248kg and sold for €805 (€3.24/kg).

This pair of Friesian bulls weighing 222kg on average sold for €360 (€1.62/kg).