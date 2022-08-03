There was a flying trade for good-quality heifers last Friday in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, as farmer buyers were out in their droves.

A pen of March and April 2020-born Charolais heifers topped the heifer ring weighing 691kg and selling for €2,090 (€3.02/kg).

The weekly Friday morning sale saw 25 pens of bullocks and 110 lots of heifers, with 403 out of the 430 total cattle sold.

Great quality

With great quality heifers, other stand-out prices included €2,010 for an April 2020-born Charolais heifer that weighed 675kg (€2.98/kg).

Mart manager Michael Harty said: “I found that there was a lot more farmer customers out and I’d say it was reflective of people having cattle killed and now they’re back buying.

“There was great quality in the heifer ring. There was some great strong heifers sold and even some of the lighter heifers were getting into fine prices too,” he said.

Heavy bullocks were also breaking €2,000, with two April 2020-born Limousin bullocks that weighed 702kg making €2,160 (€3.07/kg).

A January 2021-born Parthenaise bullock weighed 755kg and made €2,180 (€2.89/kg).

“All the good coloured bullocks were a good firm trade and there were very little Friesians in it,” Harty added.

In pictures

This December 2021-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 260kg and made €730 (€2.80/kg).

This April 2020-born Parthenaise heifer weighed 515kg and made €1,400 (€2.71/kg).

This March 2020-born Angus heifer weighed 520kg and made €1,345 (€2.58/kg).

This May-born Parthenaise bullock weighed 585kg and made €1,730 (€2.95/kg).

This March-born Angus bullock weighed 690kg and made €1,890 (€2.73/kg).

This 2019 born Limousin heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.74/kg).