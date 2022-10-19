These February 2022-born heifers weighed 365kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.99/kg).

Heifers edged out bulls when it came to demand at Iveragh Co-operative Mart’s spring-born weanling show and sale on Tuesday last.

There was just under 600 animals on offer in Caherciveen and trade was described as steady overall.

Average prices for heifers were around the €2.80/kg mark, with a good share exceeding €3/kg.

For bulls, €600 with their weight was the benchmark for the better-quality stock, while €400 with the euro-per-kg was the go-to figure for plainer weanlings.

The calves with better conformation always sell better

Mart manager Mike Kissane said: “Heifers were very dear. They edged out bulls and there was good competition from buyers for them.

“Quality always wins out. We had cattle from the one farm here today, same weight, breed and age, but there was €130 of a difference in the final price. The calves with better conformation always sell better.”

Active demand

He also commented on a more active demand for weanlings that were weaned ahead of the sale.

“Those that were declared weaned and on meals sold better on the day.

“Calves that are weaned and on meals ahead of the sale were easier sold as the buyer knows they’ll get an animal that has less risk of a setback when they arrive at their final destination. It’s very important to have the calf weaned ahead of the sale.”

In pictures

This March 2022-born heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.82/kg).

This April 2022-born bull weighed 320kg and sold for €960 (€3/kg).

This April 2022-born bull weighed 265kg and sold for €810 (€3.06/kg).

These March 2022-born bulls weighed 232kg and sold for €750 (€3.23/kg).

These March 2022-born bulls weighed 332kg and sold for €1,050 (€3.16/kg).

These March 2022-born bulls weighed 305kg and sold for €960 (€3.15/kg).

This February 2022-born bull weighed 400kg and sold for €1,180 (€2.95/kg).

This February 2022-born bull weighed 360kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.92/kg).

This November 2021-born bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1,280 (€2.98/kg).

These January 2022-born bulls weighed 435kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.74/kg).

This November 2021-born bull weighed 435kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.65/kg).

Gearoid O'Sullivan, Keel, Glencar, owner of the champion pair of heifers at Iveragh Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale receives his prize from sponsor Darcy O'Connell, Kerry Agri. Also included is mart chair Nially O'Shea.

Niall Lyons, Keeloe, Caherciveen, owner of the champion heifer at Iveragh Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale receives his prize from sponsor Darcy O'Connell, Kerry Agri. Also included is mart chair Nially O'Shea.

Ger Egan, Aghatubrid, Caherciveen, owner of the champion bull at Iveragh Mart's spring-born weanling show and sale receives his prize from sponsor Darcy O'Connell, Kerry Agri. Also included is mart chair Nially O'Shea.