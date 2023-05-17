This Limousin-cross cow, born in April 2020 with a February-born bull calf, sold for €2,780.

Drumshanbo Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Friday night, with a large offering of over 300 cattle being sold through three rings.

There still remains a strong demand for cattle throughout the northwest from farmers and factory agents both online and ringside, which contributed to a 93% clearance rate.

There was a large entry of dry cows on offer, with over 90 animals being sold.

The maximum price was paid for a cracking pedigree-registered 2019-born Limousin cow weighing 910kg, which sold for €2,920 (€3.21/kg).

Average price

The average price for all cows was in the region of €1,300, with a 2018-born Belgian Blue cow weighing 610kg selling for €1,330 (€2.18/kg).

A Charolais-cross cow also born in 2018 weighing 575kg, sold for €1,690 (€2.94/kg).

There was a fair share of cattle achieving north of €2,000, such as a Limousin-cross cow weighing 820kg selling for €2,180 (€2.66/kg).

Cows and calves

Cows and calves were also plentiful on Friday night, with close to 30 lots passing through the ring.

A Limousin-cross cow born in April 2020 with a February-born bull calf sold for €2,780.

Another young outfit consisting of a Limousin cow born in April 2020 with an April 2023-born Fiston bull calf at foot sold for €2,300, while a Charolais-cross cow and calf topped the sale at a price of €2,920.

Weanlings

Weanlings were a super trade, with heifers less than 200kg averaging €3.22/kg, with some stand-out prices such as a Belgian Blue heifer calf weighing 135kg selling for €610 (€4.52/kg).

Cattle between 200kg and 300kg averaged €3.13/kg, while a number of lots in this weight bracket also made above €4/kg.

Weanling bulls averaged around the €2.63/kg mark, with a 486kg Limousin-cross securing €1,380 (€2.84/kg), with a heavier Limousin bull weighing 490kg making €1,740 (€3.55/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Drumshanbo Mart’s Eoin Kane said: “There still remains a very strong demand for cattle each week here in Drumshanbo.

“The number of cattle being sold is also continuing to hold steady. Heavy cattle remain a solid trade, with overall good-quality cattle continuing to meet good demand.

“Plainer cattle are slipping back slightly, but, on the other hand, there still continues to be lots of buyers around the rings,” he said.

In pictures

This Limousin cow, born in April 2020 and with an April-born bull calf, sold for €2,300.

This Hereford-cross cow, born in 2015 and with a Limousin bull calf, sold for €1,500.

This Limousin-cross cow, born in July 2012 and weighing 820kg, sold for €2,180 (€2.66/kg).

This Angus-cross cow, born in December 2016 and weighing 510kg, sold for €1,130 (€2.22/kg).

This Friesian cow, born in February 2017 and weighing 590kg, sold for €960 (€1.63/kg).

This Irish Moiled cow, born in July 2015 and weighing 555kg, sold for €1,200 (€2.16/kg).

This Simmental-cross cow, born in February 2016 and weighing 760kg, sold for €1,840 (€2.42/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in January 2016 and weighing 665kg, sold for €2,000 (€3/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born in June 2018 and weighing 455kg, sold for €1,100 (€2.42/kg).

This Limousin cow, born in July 2011 and weighing 565kg, sold for €1,410 (€2.50/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born in April 2018 and weighing 575kg, sold for €1,690 (€2.94/kg).

This Irish Moiled cow, born in April 2014 and weighing 510kg, sold for €1,050 (€2.06/kg).