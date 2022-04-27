These two spring 2021-born Friesian bulls weighed 242kg and sold for €450 (€1.85/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais bull weighed 505kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.27/kg).

This April 2021-born Simmental bull weighed 510kg and sold for €1,130 (€2.15/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 365kg and went under the hammer for €900 (€2.47/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €930 (€2.91/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 370kg and went under the hammer for €1,110 (€2.99/kg).

Granard Mart, Co Longford, held its general sale of weanling and suckler cows last Monday evening, with a brisk trade for all types of stock presented.

Top price of the 178 lots on offer went to a June 2021-born Simmental bull weighing 535kg that sold for €1,290 (€2.41/kg).

This was closely followed by a Charolais bull that weighed 450kg going under the hammer for €1,250 (€2.78/kg).

Lighter heifers weighing in the 200kg to 300kg bracket ranged in price between €2.13/kg and €3.09/kg with Charolais and Limousin heifers dominating breed types in the sale.

Weanling heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged around €2.65/kg, with heifers ranging between 400kg to 450kg trading from €2.28/kg to €2.84/kg. A number of choice heifers falling under the hammer around €3.30/kg/head.

Heavier heifers continued a strong trade, with those in the 450kg bracket coming in around €2.70/kg.

A steady trade was seen for bulls, with lighter animals in the 200kg to 300kg bracket averaging around €2.80/kg.

Bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category were making between €2.27/kg and €3.20/kg, with a number of better-quality types exceeding the €3.00/kg mark.

Heavier bulls between 400kg and 450kg were falling under the hammer around €2.72/kg.