This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer weighed 785kg and sold for €3,750 (€4.78/kg).

Demand was strong for all types of heifers at the annual Ballymote Mart Simmental-cross sale on Saturday last.

Mart manager David Faughnan reported that activity was high for all types of heifers.

A clearance rate of 90% was seen across the 180 lots, while northern buyers were extremely active for weanling and maiden heifers, with 60 heifers exported to Northern Ireland.

Weanling heifers met with solid demand, with buyers active for well-grown heifers of good colouring.

The majority of heifer calves weighed between 300kg and 400kg and sold to an average of €2.95/kg, with the top price being a Simmental-cross heifer weighing 420kg selling for €1,520 (€3.62/kg).

Maiden heifers weighed mainly between 400kg and 600kg, selling to an average of €2.98/kg for those less than 500kg and €2.92/kg for those greater than 500kg.

It was the heavier heifers in the maiden section that topped the sale, with a Simmental-cross heifer weighing 635kg being knocked down at €2,600 (€4.09/kg).

In-calf heifers from 600kg to 700kg sold to an average of €3.04/kg, while those between 700kg and 800kg sold to an average of €2.89/kg.

Standout price from the in-calf section was a Simmental-cross heifer weighing 785kg selling for €3,750 (€4.78/kg).

In pictures

This Simmental-cross maiden heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €2,100 (€3.53/kg).

This Simmental-cross maiden heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.24/kg).

This Simmental-cross weanling heifer weighed 285kg and sold for €980 (€3.44/kg).

This Simmental-cross maiden heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €2,100 (€3.53/kg).