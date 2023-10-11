This January 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.07/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

Mohill Mart is well known for its continental cattle with a big tradition of breeding quality suckler stock in the area.

A combination of farmers, finishers and Northern Ireland buyers made for a good trade at Saturday’s sale at the mart.

Breeding heifers were also in demand, with some big money paid for Limousin heifers suitable for breeding. One spring 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 470kg hit €1,750 and was knocked down to a local farmer.

Great trade

Heavy Charolais heifers were also a great trade, with a lot of appetite for short-keep cattle. A lot of the top heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket hit from €2.80/kg to €3.20/kg, with plainer types back at €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Mohill Mart manager Daragh Barden said: “We saw an exceptional trade for top-quality heifers at Saturday’s sale. We had a big entry of over 350 heifers and the good ones were very easily sold. The plainer, lighter heifer was probably a little harder shifted compared to other weeks. Farmers are probably looking at a longer period to finish on those lighter heifers and pulling back a bit on the price they are paying for them.”

Mohill Mart will hold a special of bullocks this Saturday 14 October with over 400 booked.

In pictures

This October 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 590kg and sold for €1,760 (€2.98/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This October 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 645kg and sold for €1,950 (€3.02/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 480kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.64/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This January 2020 born Charolais dry cow weighed 790kg and sold for €1,930 (€2.44/kg) / Gerry Faughnan

This April 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 485kg and sold for €1,450 (€2.99/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This April 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €1,530 (€2.70/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan