This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 440kg sold for €5,000 (€11.36/kg). \Tricia Kennedy

On Saturday 15 April, Jim Heery’s annual weanling heifer sale took place in Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim, where 60 well-coloured powerful lots went under the hammer and sold to an average price of €2,530.

The 60 lots were predominantly made up of Belgian Blue- and Limousin-cross breeding, with a small selection of Charolais- and Shorthorn-crosses also on offer.

The high demand for show-quality weanlings has failed to cease this spring, with these showy lots selling to highs of €5,550, which was achieved for a 505kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer.

Strong prices

The sale got off to a great start and remained strong throughout, as 17 of the 60 lots sold for €3,000 or more.

There were two lots to secure €5,000, the first of which was a pedigree Belgian Blue heifer weighing 595kg and the second a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 440kg (€11.36/kg).

These heifers were followed by a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 620kg that sold for €4,600, a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 470kg that sold for €4,100, another Limousin-cross weighing 430kg that sold for €4,000 and a Belgian Blue-cross weighing 470kg.

The 100% clearance rate of the top-quality weanling heifers further drives home the demand that exists for quality breeding and show-type heifers.

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 470kg sold for €4,000 (€8.51/kg). \Tricia Kennedy

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 505kg sold for €5,550 (€10.99/kg). \Tricia Kennedy

This Limousin-cross heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 470kg sold for €4,100 (€8.72/kg). \Tricia Kennedy

This Limousin-cross heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 430kg sold for €4,000 (€9.30/kg). \Tricia Kennedy