This pen of seven Charollais-cross ram lambs weighed 41kg and sold for €100/head (€2.44/kg).

Monday night’s sheep sale in Carrigallen Mart had over 100 lots of sheep, with a mixture of cull ewes, breeding hoggets, breeding rams, store lambs and factory-fit lambs all making an appearance.

A number of factory agents were around the ring and the lift of 10c/kg in factory quotes helped the trade for the heavier lambs.

Good-quality lambs in the 45kg to 47kg bracket were hitting between €115 and €130.

Heavier lambs over the 50kg mark were hitting €130 and more.

A number of nice lots of Suffolk-cross breeding hoggets saw a top price of €178/head, with a number of breeding rams seeing a top of €350/head.

This week’s wet weather in the northwest will see a lot of cattle housed and some farmers have moved to graze lambs over winter months as opposed to trying to get out early with cattle.

It’s worked quite well for a lot of these drystock farmers in recent years and they are an important part of the trade now.

Those lighter lambs in the 35kg to 40kg weight bracket were generally selling for between €80 and €100/head, depending on quality.

Cull ewes were selling for anything from €100 to €140, depending on weight.

In pictures

This pen of four Texel-cross hoggets weighed 70kg and sold for €170/head (€2.43/kg).

This pen of 10 Texel-cross ewe lambs were certified organic, weighed 31kg and sold for €72/head (€2.32/kg).

This pen of three Suffolk-cross hoggets weighed 66kg and sold for €160/head (€2.42/kg).

These pen of seven Suffolk-cross hoggets weighed 75kg and sold for €178/head (€2.37/kg).

These 10 Texel-cross ewe lambs were certified organic, weighed 35kg and sold for €90/head ( €2.57/kg).

These four Suffolk ewe lambs weighed 42kg and sold for €106/head (€2.52/kg).