There has been a flurry of in-calf heifer sales in recent weeks, especially in the west of the country.
Despite all the negative talk around the future of the Irish suckler herd, the market for replacement stock has been buoyant on the back of a strong weanling trade over the last few months.
Working out well
Portumna Mart manager Marie Younge said: “There are a number of local farmers heading down this road of specialising in in-calf heifer sales and it seems to be working out very well for them.
“We had a big entry of sucklers and in-calf heifers at a special sale last week, which attracted a lot of extra customers.”
The sale achieved a 100% clearance rate and had a top price of €2,620 for an in-calf Limousin heifer.
Easier trade
The general run of heifers was from €1,900 to €2,400, depending on type and quality.
“The general cattle trade seems to be a little easier this week, with sales not as big as we would have seen in October.
“Dairy stock are still flying with really good demand for replacement heifers from dairy farmers,” Marie said.
