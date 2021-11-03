This March 2019-born Simmental heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin bull due to calve in December 2021 selling for €2,420.

There has been a flurry of in-calf heifer sales in recent weeks, especially in the west of the country.

Despite all the negative talk around the future of the Irish suckler herd, the market for replacement stock has been buoyant on the back of a strong weanling trade over the last few months.

Working out well

Portumna Mart manager Marie Younge said: “There are a number of local farmers heading down this road of specialising in in-calf heifer sales and it seems to be working out very well for them.

This March 2019-born Simmental heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin bull and due to calve in December 2021 selling for €2,400.

“We had a big entry of sucklers and in-calf heifers at a special sale last week, which attracted a lot of extra customers.”

The sale achieved a 100% clearance rate and had a top price of €2,620 for an in-calf Limousin heifer.

Easier trade

The general run of heifers was from €1,900 to €2,400, depending on type and quality.

This March 2019-born Belgium Blue heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin bull due to calve in December 2021 selling for €1,920.

“The general cattle trade seems to be a little easier this week, with sales not as big as we would have seen in October.

“Dairy stock are still flying with really good demand for replacement heifers from dairy farmers,” Marie said.

Other lots

This June 2019-born Limousin heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin stock bull and due to calve in December 2021 selling for €2,560.

This February 2019-born Limousin heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin stock bull and due in December 2021 selling for €2,620.

This September 2019-born Limousin heifer sold in calf to the pedigree Limousin stock bull and due in January 2022 for €1,920.