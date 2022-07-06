This batch of 14 quality Charollais-bred lambs weighing 54kg sold for €166.

Loughrea Mart in Co Galway recorded a much brighter trade in its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last.

Manager Jimmy Cooney reported that prices increased by an average of €5/head and regained in the region of half of the previous week’s price cuts.

The improved tone to the trade was underpinned by buying for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, with agents keen not to let any lambs go home unsold.

The general run of prices for lambs weighing in the region of 48kg to 54kg ranged on average from €155 to €167, with quality and kill-out potential having a big say on prices paid.

Standout prices

There were a few standout prices, including €168 paid for a pen of top-quality Charollais-bred lambs, while a pen of heavy Texel- and Charollais-cross lambs weighing 62kg hit €170/head.

There was a good entry of lambs in the 43kg to 46kg weight category and, again, prices for similar weight lambs varied by as much as €5 to €8/head for lambs of varying quality, falling in a price range of €140 to €154, with good ram lambs a solid trade.

The cull ewe trade was solid, with a selection of ewes weighing 95kg to 103kg selling from €190 to €212.

Lighter lots weighing 80kg to 85kg sold from €140 to €175/head, with ewes weighing around the 75kg mark selling from €110 to €140 on average.

In pictures

This batch of six top-quality lambs weighing 62kg sold for €170/head.

This batch of 10 Suffolk- and- Charollais-cross lambs averaging 48kg sold for €158.

This pen of six lambs averaging 42.7kg sold for €137 each.

This group of 13 lambs weighing 43.2kg sold for €140.

These five good-quality Charollais- and- Texel-cross lambs weighing 45.2kg sold for €152.

This batch of 10 lighter lambs averaging 40.8kg sold for €135.

These six Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 42kg sold for €133.

Three lambs with an average weight of 45.6kg sold for €150.

Eight Suffolk- and- Charollais-cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €157.

This group of six ram lambs weighing 52.5kg sold for €167.