This December-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 420kg and sold for €1,260 (€3/kg).

The weanling trade continues to fly high, with a number of big weanling sales taking place across the country over the weekend.

Last week’s Irish Farmers Journal analysis showed that weanling prices are running at a five-year high, with a bigger gap opening up between the bottom third and top third of weanlings.

This November-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 470kg and sold for €1,270 (€2.70/kg).

In the 300kg to 400kg category, this gap now stands at €300.

Elphin had a big show of weanlings on Monday for the annual Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale.

This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 335kg and sold for €880 (€2.63/kg).

This sale always brings out the best weanlings and a lot of customers aim for this sale for their annual purchases.

Bull calves

Top-quality bull calves in the 300kg to 400kg bracket met the best trade, with €3/kg and over it being regularly achieved during the sale.

This December-born Charolais bull calf weighed 415kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.42/kg).

One of the lighter first-prizewinning calves weighed 310kg and sold for €1,350.

Lighter bull calves were an especially good trade, with close to €4/kg being achieved for a number of choice lots.

This January-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 420kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.93/kg).

Average-quality calves were a little harder sold, with these around the €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg mark.

Heifer ring

In the heifer ring, it was a similar story, with the lighter calves being a very good trade.

Breeding types here were in hot demand, with the top price of the day going to a Charolais heifer weighing 345kg and selling for €1,550.

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €910 (€2.56/kg).

Meanwhile, €3/kg was common in this ring during the day as well, with a number of northern customers very active around the ring.

The top third of heifer calves in the 300kg to 400kg category hit €3.26/kg.

This March 2021-born Charolais bull calf weighed 320kg and sold for €850 (€2.66/kg).

Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “It’s great to see good stock a good trade. There is a lot of work associated with producing these weanlings and it’s a great confidence booster to get rewarded for that.

This January 2021-born Charolais bull calf weighed 345kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.07/kg).

“A lot of the buyers here on Monday are buying to sell again in 12 months’ time and they would have gotten on very well at heifer and bullock sales in recent weeks, so I guess that’s what’s driving it on a little.

This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €1,120 (€3.25/kg).

“We have a big special breeding heifer sale coming up on Wednesday 20 October, with some super entries already, so hopefully we will see good demand at it.”

Other lots

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 270kg and sold for €950 (€3.52/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 285kg and sold for €1,010 (€3.54/kg).

This February 2021-born heifer weighed 325kg and sold for €900 (€2.76/kg).