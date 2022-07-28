There was close to 500 sheep on offer at Macroom Mart on Wednesday afternoon last and lambs made up the bulk of what was on offer.

Forward lambs close to and more than 40kg proved to be the most sought after in a lively sale.

Despite factories pulling prices slightly buyers were competing strongly.

Demand was good, with factory lambs making €2.75/kg to €3/kg and butcher lambs falling into similar money.

Some choice lots of ewe lambs made up to €3.09/kg on the day.

Those a little off the 40kg mark and lighter store lambs were breaking into this price bracket on occasion, but for the most part made from €2.60/kg to €2.75/kg.

Bigger numbers

Expecting numbers to rise from now on mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan said: “Trade was livelier than last week.

“We were up probably €5 to €6 per head for similar type lambs.

“That 40kg lamb seems to be the golden ticket at the moment.

“I suppose they’re less of a financial risk in that a few weeks at grass and they can be got away, whereas the lighter store from 30kg to 35kg needs that bit more feeding and farmers have one eye on ration price.

“Saying that, there’s a good bit of after-grass about now after the drop of rain, so that should help trade.”

In pictures

These wether lambs weighing 44.7kg sold for €133 (€2.99/kg).

These wether lambs weighing 31.4kg sold for €80 (€2.55/kg).

These ewe lambs weighing 37.9kg sold for €107 (€2.82/kg).

These wether lambs weighing 30.5kg sold for €84 (€2.75/kg).

These wether lambs weighing 42.3kg sold for €117 (€2.77/kg).

These wether lambs weighing 51kg sold for €146 (€2.86/kg).

These ram lambs weighing 47.3kg sold for €139 (€2.94/kg).

These ewe lambs weighing 39.4kg sold for €110 (€2.79/kg).