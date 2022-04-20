This May 2020-born in-calf heifer to an AI Friesian bull sold for €1,620.

Ballybay Mart in Co Monaghan continues to host its weekly dairy sales, with this week’s sale including a special clearance sale of freshly calved cows, heifers and calves.

The sale attracted a total entry of 91 freshly calved cows and heifers on the day.

There was a high presence of northern buyers active around the ring, contributing to an overall clearance rate of 100%.

The mart’s close proximity to the border makes it an attractive location for dairy farmers purchasing milking stock.

Trade back

While the trade is back a little on previous years, good stock are still selling well.

Included in the sale were 18 freshly calved milking cows that averaged €1,650/head.

Second-calved cows and third-calved animals sold at a general price range of €1,850 to €2,400, with fifth-calved cows and older trading around the €1,500 mark.

Maiden heifers

There was a strong trade for the 14 maiden heifers on offer at the sale.

All heifers on offer were born in 2021. Heifers ranged in price between €700 and €1,000.

One in-calf heifer was featured in the sale with the procceeds going to the Ballybay Cancer Society.

The May 2020-born heifer from Stanley Patton’s herd was in-calf to an AI purebred Friesian bull and went under the hammer for a price of €1,600.

Friesian calves

A small selection of 10 Friesian Holstein calves were also featured in the sale.

The heifers ranged in prices from €350 to €450, with some stronger calves making as much as €500.

Mart manager Jimmy Reilly said: “There has been a flying trade in our weekly dairy sales, with a lot of northern buyers active around the ring and online each week.

“We plan on possibly having three more dairy sales in the next few months.”

Ballybay Mart will host its next sale of weanlings and sucklers on Friday 22 April at 7pm.