Wednesday 24 November’s general sale in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, saw an entry of over 200 cattle. A decent entry of store bullocks was met with a strong trade, with prices up 10c/kg to 12c/kg up on the previous week.

This was helped by a good number of Charolais and Limousin bullocks weighing between 500kg and 550kg, which saw an average price of €2.29/kg, while the top third of bullocks were making up to €2.50/kg on occasion.

This Charolais bullock, born May 2020, weighed 560kg and sold for €1,390 (€2.48/kg).

Lighter bullocks from 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.38/kg, while better types were fetching from €2.55/kg to €2.65/kg. A small entry of heavier bullocks over 600kg averaged around the €2.20/kg mark.

This Limousin bullock, born April 2020, weighed 520kg and made €1,300 (€2.50/kg).

Heifers were also up on the week, but not to the same extent as bullocks, with 400kg to 500kg heifers averaging €2.17/kg. Those between 500kg and 600kg averaged €2.39/kg, with the top third in these weight ranges from €2.40/kg to €2.55/kg, with more on offer for the upper end as the demand continues for shorter-keep cattle.

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 275kg and made €760 (€2.76/kg).

A nice entry of weanlings saw decent quality rewarded with good demand. Weanling heifers from 200kg to 300kg saw an average price of €2.50/kg, while those in the top third managed an average of €2.87/kg.

This Charolais weanling heifer, born in June weighed 280kg and made €770 (€2.75/kg).

Weanling bulls of the same weight averaged around the €2.75/kg mark while the top third hit the €3/kg mark.