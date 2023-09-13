The annual show and sale of ewe lambs at Aghanloo, Co Derry, was topped at £198 (€230) on Tuesday for a prize-winning pen of Mules.

The highest-priced pen came from the flock of Eugene and Eoghan Lagan from Drumsurn and was placed first in the show of Mule ewe lambs before the sale.

The prize-winning pen of Greyface ewe lambs was exhibited by Arnold and Brian Douglas from Limavady and went on to make £162 (€188) in the ring. The first-placed Suffolk Cheviots fetched £142 (€165) for Christopher Mullan, Drumsurn.

Overall, average prices for most sellers were back by £5 to £10 (€6 to €12) on last year, although strong prices were still paid for the best stock.

The run of both Suffolk Cheviot and Greyface ewe lambs typically sold for £120 (€140) to £135 (€157), with a few top-end pens making more.

The best Mule ewe lambs also made £120 (€140) and above, although prices moved back quickly for plainer lots. Some Mules that were smaller or less well marked sold for well under £90 (€105).

Prior to the main sale, individual ewe lambs were put forward by local farmers for charity. In total, 12 lots were sold, which raised £3,050 (€3,550) for Cancer Research.

In pictures

This pen of Greyface made £162 (€188).

This pen of Suffolk Cheviots made £148 (€171).

This pen of Mules made £108 (€125).

This pen of Suffolk-Mules made £105 (€122).

This pen of Suffolk-Mules made £118 (€137).

This pen of Mules made £142 (€165).