The pen of ewe lambs on the left weighed 39kg on average and sold for €140/head, with the pen on the right also weighing 39kg and selling for €142/head.

Following on from the trend in other breeding sales this season, there was firm appetite around the ring at the annual Mule Lanark group’s sale in Tuam Mart on Friday last.

Now in its fourth year, the group’s sale has gone from strength to strength, with this year seeing the largest entry to date.

With close to 1,500 sheep between mule hoggets, mule lambs and Lanark hoggets, the buoyant trade saw a full clearance on the night.

Strong, well-coloured mule hoggets with good skin and frame sold in the main from €220 to €240/head, with lighter or less stylish types selling from €180 to €200/head.

Auctioneer Pat Burke’s hammer fell at €268 for the second-prizewinning pen, the highest price of the evening, with a mix of online and ringside activity seen.

High quality

Quality was even throughout the hogget selection, with the average price coming to €194/head.

A large entry of mule ewe lambs met with firm demand, with a mixture of farmers sourcing replacement stock and specialist hogget producers active.

Lambs over 40kg were tighter in supply and commanded some top prices.

Ewe lambs

Top price in the ewe lambs was a bunch of 41kg sharp-headed lambs selling for €200/head, with the first-prizewinner having sold earlier in the evening for €180/head at 47kg.

Heavier lambs with potential to breed this year sold from €134/head and above, with lighter sorts in the 34kg to 40kg bracket still commanding much the same prices, with several lots selling for over €140/head.

Mule lambs

Average price in the mule lambs came to €133/head, equating to €3.72/kg, with seven lots selling for €160/head and over. A small selection of Lanark ewe hoggets suited to pure or crossbreeding solidified the trade at the end of the night, selling for €185 to €216/head.

In pictures

These two pens of ewe lambs each weighed an average of 47kg and sold for €170/head.

The ewe lambs on the left weighed an average of 41kg and sold for €200/head, while the pen on the right weighed an average of 39kg and sold for €154/head.

The pen of ewe lambs on the left weighed an average of 41kg and sold for €134/head, with the pen on the right weighing 39kg and also selling for €134/head.

These two pens of lambs each weighed an average of 41kg and sold for €144/head.

These two pens of ewe lambs each weighed 41kg on average and sold for €144/head.

This pen of strong hoggets sold for €224/head.

This pen of well-fleshed hoggets sold for €222/head.

This pen of nicely marked hoggets sold for €240/head.

This pen of browner-faced hoggets sold for €204/head.

The top price of the evening went to this bunch of hoggets at €278/head.