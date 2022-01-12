This March 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 700kg was scanned in calf to the Limousin bull due in February 2022 selling for €1,980.

The in-calf heifer trade continues to perform well. Elphin Mart has had a couple of special Friday night sales over the last few weeks with good clearance rates.

Last Friday night saw a special sale of 104 in-calf Limousin and Simmental heifers for Roscommon man Laurance Dooley.

Top call

Top call of the night went to a 2019-born Limousin heifer scanned seven months in-calf to the pedigree Limousin bull selling for €2,320.

Prices ranged from €1,540 to €2,320, with the average settling at €1,790 with an almost 100% clearance.

This April 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 615kg and is due to calve in February sold for €1,920.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “There was some very good money for the stronger, heavier heifers within a month or two of calving, while the lighter, later-calving heifers were a little easier bought.

“We had good interest from the North for some of the top heifers and a great local trade.”

Elphin Mart will hold a special sale of unhaltered pedigree cattle on Monday night 24 January and will also hold a special bullock and heifer sale on Wednesday 26 January.

Other lots

This May 2019-born heifer weighed 620kg and was scanned n calf to the Limousin bull due to calve in March 2022 selling for €1,660.

This June 2019-born heifer weighed 615kg and was scanned in calf to the Limousin bull due to calve in February selling for €1,720.

This March 2019-born heifer weighed 585kg and was scanned in calf to the Limousin bull due to calve in February selling for €1,620.