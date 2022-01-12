The in-calf heifer trade continues to perform well. Elphin Mart has had a couple of special Friday night sales over the last few weeks with good clearance rates.
Last Friday night saw a special sale of 104 in-calf Limousin and Simmental heifers for Roscommon man Laurance Dooley.
Top call
Top call of the night went to a 2019-born Limousin heifer scanned seven months in-calf to the pedigree Limousin bull selling for €2,320.
Prices ranged from €1,540 to €2,320, with the average settling at €1,790 with an almost 100% clearance.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “There was some very good money for the stronger, heavier heifers within a month or two of calving, while the lighter, later-calving heifers were a little easier bought.
“We had good interest from the North for some of the top heifers and a great local trade.”
Elphin Mart will hold a special sale of unhaltered pedigree cattle on Monday night 24 January and will also hold a special bullock and heifer sale on Wednesday 26 January.
