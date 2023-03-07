This organic 490kg Charolais-cross bullock was born in May 2021 and made €1,710 (€3.49/kg).

At Tullow Mart’s inaugural organic sale on Wednesday, organic cattle were a “step ahead” on price when compared with conventional animals for the week that was in it, according to mart manager Eric Driver.

A first for the mart, the special organic sale saw 85 lots of store, weanling and suckler organic cattle put on offer.

While some Dexter and Kerry-bred lighter types struggled, quality continental and traditional breed organic cattle kept pace with or exceeded conventional markets.

A burst of two-year-old Angus and Hereford organic heifers on the 500kg mark made between €3.00/kg and €3.20/kg.

Driving on

Similar-type two-year-old bullocks matched this price. However, several lots of quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks drove on to make between €3.20/kg and €3.50/kg.

The sale also saw 18 lots of organic sheep go through the ring, predominantly in-lamb ewes. While the ewes presented were of excellent quality, including six lots of 10 ewes scanned with 1.7 lambs for 1 April, a number went unsold at prices of €130 and €140.

Some two-, three- and four-year-old organic ewes did make €150, but the trade for organic breeding stock was affected similar to the conventional sheep ring.

A fine pen of two- and three-year-old ewes carrying triplets made €115, while Blackface hogget ewes carrying singles made €85.

Driver says another organic sale will be held in Tullow by early June.

In pictures

This May 2021-born 475kg Charolais-cross bullock weighed 475kg and made €1,580 (€3.33/kg).

These mixed-age ewes carrying 1.7 lambs to a Texel ram made €150 each.

This February 2021-born Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighed 510kg and made €1,600 (€3.14/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais-cross organic bullock weighed 545kg and made €1,800 (€3.30/kg).

These four-year-old Cheviot ewes carrying 1.25 lambs made €132 each.