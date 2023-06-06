There was plenty of organic buyers ringside in Cootehill on Friday evening.

Cootehill Mart held a special sale of organic cattle last Friday evening, with over 60 cattle being sold through the ring.

There still remains a strong demand for organic cattle from farmers to help qualify for the new Organic Farming Scheme.

Where were plenty of buyers ringside, accompanied by lots of action from online bidders, which contributed to a high clearance rate.

Cows and calves

The sale opened with a fine batch of continental cow and calf outfits sold through the ring.

The average price paid was €2,000, with the top price of the night being secured by a super 2018-born Limousin-cross cow with a one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calf at foot which topped the sale at €2,460.

Those that followed averaged around €1,840, with a 2021-born Charolais-cross heifer coupled with a Speckle Park bull calf at foot selling for €1,880.

Heifers

Two well-muscled Charolais heifers, born in June 2021 and weighing 590kg and 610kg, averaged €1,745, selling for €1,830 (€3.10/kg) and €1660 (€2.72/kg) respectively.

There was a small show of weanlings heifers, with two super types ramping up bids.

A January 2023-born Charolais-cross weighing 300kg sold for €1,160 (3.86/kg), while another weighing 330kg finished bidding at €1,280 (€3.87/kg).

Bullocks

Bullocks were in short supply on Friday night, with those available between 250kg and 350kg averaging a price of €740 (€2.50/kg).

Bulls

Bulls were the hot topic, with plenty of nice types available. The majority of stock weighed between 300kg and 350kg and sold for an average of €1,025 (€3.19/kg).

A January-born Limousin-cross bull weighing 310kg sold for €1,100 (€3.54/kg), while another at 305kg sold for €1,000 (€3.28/kg).

The sale concluded with nice batches of continental bulls, such as four Limousin-cross bulls weighing 341kg selling for €1,160 (€3.40/kg), along with five of the same breed weighing 322kg selling for €1,000 (€3.11/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cootehill Mart manager Geoffrey Drury said: “Organic cattle are in high demand, with many farmers out in search of cattle. We have held a few sales so far this year, with lots of interest for more."

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in January 2023 and weighing 300kg, sold for €1,160 (€3.86/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in March 2022 and weighing 500kg, sold for €1,140 (€2.28/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in November 2022 and weighing 305kg, sold for €1,000 (€3.28/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 310kg, sold for €1,110 (€3.58/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in January 2023 and weighing 330kg, sold for €1,280 (€3.87/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 590kg, sold for €1,830 (€3.10/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in June 2022 and weighing 320kg, sold for €750 (€2.34/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in June 2022 and weighing 300kg, sold for €960 (€3.20/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2022 and weighing 325kg, sold for €860 (€2.65/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in 2018 and with a Charolais bull calf at foot, sold for €2,450.

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in 2021 and with a Speckle Park bull calf at foot, sold for €1,880.