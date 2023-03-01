This pedigree heifer calved 26 days and born in January 2021 with an EBI of €173 sold for €2,200.

Last Friday’s sale in Mid Tipp Mart, Thurles, Co Tipperary, saw a bitter sweet ending to the Ashberry herd of father and son duo Bernard and Liam Moore, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, who offered 80 calved heifers, 10 in-calf heifers and 40 heifer calves for sale as part of their dispersal sale held in conjunction with Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Livestock Sales.

The 130 lots on offer were met with a buoyant trade, with some of the top genetics and females with some of the highest EBIs in the country up for grabs.

With all heifers genotyped, parlour trained and all dams milk recorded, it was clear there was going to be a flurry of bids for these fine females.

The heifer lots averaged €2,800 and sold from €1,400 up to a top price of €3,850, which was achieved for a January 2021-born first-calver with an EBI of €247.

She was calved 25 days and was recorded milking 33 litres per day.

Milking 28 litres a day and with an EBI of €233 was a January 2021-born first-calver that sold for €3,650.

Calved 26 days was a February 2021-born first-calver with an EBI of €234 that sold for €3,550.

With an EBI €286, the next-highest price of €3,450 was fetched for another January 2021-born heifer.

A nice addition to the sale saw what is believed to be the animal with the highest EBI ever sold at auction in Ireland take to the ring. The February 2021-born heifer is calved 28 days, has an EBI value of €368 and sold for €3,250.

Calves

Heifer calves were also met with a mighty trade, with the lower end selling from €370 up to the highest price of €670 for a one-month-old calf with an EBI of €341 that went under the hammer.

Following closely behind was another one-month-old calf with an EBI of €318 that sold for €590, whose mother sold for €3,100 earlier in the sale.

Hot on her heels was another heifer calf, this time with an impressively high EBI of €336 that sold for €550.

Trailing closely behind was a heifer calf with an EBI of €302 that sold for €540.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, farmer Bernard Moore said: “I have been milking cows all my life. Since I left school, I have been farming and milking cows full-time and I have never missed a milking.

“I love my cows and always have done, but I’m very happy with how the sale went today and I am looking forward to my retirement.”

The combination of both the 100% clearance rate and the top-tier prices was a testament to the quality stock produced by the Moores and it highlighted the demand that exists for high-EBI dairy stock around the country.

In pictures

This heifer calved 25 days and born in February 2021 with an EBI of €238 sold for €3,320.

This heifer calf born in January 2023 with an EBI of €245 sold for €400.

This pedigree heifer calved 28 days and born in February 2021 with an EBI of €170 sold for €3,000.

This heifer calved 26 days and born in February 2021 with an EBI of €234 sold for €3,550.

This pedigree heifer calved 15 days and born in February 2021 with an EBI of €268 sold for €2,600.

This in-calf heifer born in February 2021 with an EBI of €207 sold for €1,600.

This pedigree heifer calved 23 days and born in February 2021 with an EBI of €279 sold for €2,950.

This heifer calf born in January 2023 with an EBI of €315 sold for €490.

This heifer calf born in January 2023 with an EBI of €337 sold for €450.

This heifer calved 24 days and born in January 2021 with an EBI of €290 sold for €2,900.

This heifer calved 25 days and born in January 2021 with an EBI of €247 sold for €3,850.