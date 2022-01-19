This five-year-old Parthenaise cow weighed 670kg and sold for €1,560 (€2.33/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Trade remains very strong across the country, with last Thursday’s sale in Tullamore no exception.

In total, 221 cattle went through the scales on the day, with all lots finding a new home.

Speaking after the sale, manager Antoinette Daly said: “It’s been an exceptional start to the new year.

This rising six-year-old Limousin cow weighed 725kg and sold for €1,560 (€2.15/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

“There’s a great amount of buyers out already and this helped achieve a 100% clearance. Numbers on the year are also proving well up on previous.

“The main drive remains for the heavier cattle. Dry cows met a fierce trade with an awful lot over the €2,000 mark.”

Leading the cow trade was the Charolais breed, with a 995kg cull cow selling for €2,480 (€2.49/kg).

This seven-year-old Limousin cow weighed 765kg and sold for €1,500 (€1.96/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

As mentioned, this topped an impressive sale, with fit continental cows in high demand. Cows in excess of 700kg with good shape had a floor of €1,700, with most selling close to and over €2,000. Overall, 58 cows sold for an impressive average of €2.02/kg.

Heifer prices

Heifer prices were again dominated by the heavier stock on show.

Lots in excess of 600kg met an average per-head price of €1,800. This was led by a call of €2,320 for a 920kg Angus heifer (€2.52/kg).

This May 2018 born Hereford cow weighed 585kg and sold for €1,020 (€1.74/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

A strong run of Angus heifers with most surpassing the 800kg mark proved in the most demand, with prices generally between €1,850 and €2,000/head or €2.35/kg to €2.40/kg.

The strong trade was continued down for short-keep heifer lots, with average surpassing €2.45/kg.

Top price in this section was a Limousin heifer that weighed 580kg and sold for €1,660 (€2.86/kg).

This September 2016 born Simmental cow weighed 750kg and sold for €1,790 (€2.39/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Heavy bullocks were tight on the ground, but those present hit an average of over €1,600/head. Overall, bullocks weighing 600kg-plus had an average of €2.38/kg, rising to over €2.70/kg. Highest-priced bullock on the night was a 790kg Charolais that sold for €1,980 (€2.51/kg).

This 12 year old Charolais weighed 995kg and sold for €2,480 (€2.49/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Short-keep bullock lots also proved in high demand, with prices surpassing €2.50/kg. Top lot here went to a Charolais bullock that weighed 570kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.523/kg).

Moving down the weights for bullocks and numbers remained quite tight. However, a few stand-out lots hit over €2.70/kg. Leading the way was a 480kg Limousin bullock that sold for €1,310 (€2.73/kg).

Other lots

This four-year-old Friesian cow weighed 815kg and sold for €1,730 (€2.12/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This Angus heifer weighed 830kg and sold for €1,930 (€2.32/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This Angus heifer weighed 805kg and sold for €1,940 (€2.40/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This Charolais heifer weighed 575kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.50/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This Limousin heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €1,610 (€2.78/kg). \ Odhran Ducie