Trade remains very strong across the country, with last Thursday’s sale in Tullamore no exception.
In total, 221 cattle went through the scales on the day, with all lots finding a new home.
Speaking after the sale, manager Antoinette Daly said: “It’s been an exceptional start to the new year.
“There’s a great amount of buyers out already and this helped achieve a 100% clearance. Numbers on the year are also proving well up on previous.
“The main drive remains for the heavier cattle. Dry cows met a fierce trade with an awful lot over the €2,000 mark.”
Leading the cow trade was the Charolais breed, with a 995kg cull cow selling for €2,480 (€2.49/kg).
As mentioned, this topped an impressive sale, with fit continental cows in high demand. Cows in excess of 700kg with good shape had a floor of €1,700, with most selling close to and over €2,000. Overall, 58 cows sold for an impressive average of €2.02/kg.
Heifer prices
Heifer prices were again dominated by the heavier stock on show.
Lots in excess of 600kg met an average per-head price of €1,800. This was led by a call of €2,320 for a 920kg Angus heifer (€2.52/kg).
A strong run of Angus heifers with most surpassing the 800kg mark proved in the most demand, with prices generally between €1,850 and €2,000/head or €2.35/kg to €2.40/kg.
The strong trade was continued down for short-keep heifer lots, with average surpassing €2.45/kg.
Top price in this section was a Limousin heifer that weighed 580kg and sold for €1,660 (€2.86/kg).
Heavy bullocks were tight on the ground, but those present hit an average of over €1,600/head. Overall, bullocks weighing 600kg-plus had an average of €2.38/kg, rising to over €2.70/kg. Highest-priced bullock on the night was a 790kg Charolais that sold for €1,980 (€2.51/kg).
Short-keep bullock lots also proved in high demand, with prices surpassing €2.50/kg. Top lot here went to a Charolais bullock that weighed 570kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.523/kg).
Moving down the weights for bullocks and numbers remained quite tight. However, a few stand-out lots hit over €2.70/kg. Leading the way was a 480kg Limousin bullock that sold for €1,310 (€2.73/kg).
SHARING OPTIONS: