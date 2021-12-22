This nine-year-old Limousin cow weighed 725kg and sold for €1,340 (€1.85/kg). \ Patrick Browne

New Ross Mart hosted its final sale of the year on Saturday, with the strong demand witnessed over the past few weeks continuing.

In total, 646 cattle were offered for sale, with all but five finding a new home to represent a clearance rate of over 99%.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Richard Kirwan said: “It’s been a very strong year, with trade last Saturday highlighting this. We saw serious demand for forward stores and beef cattle, with factory agents as eager as ever.”

This nearly 13-year-old Friesian cow weighed 655kg and sold for €1,050 (€1.60/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Bullocks led proceedings, with prices reaching as high as €1,300 plus the weight. This was paid for an 800kg Limousin that sold for €2,100 or €2.63/kg.

Generally, beef bullocks started at €680 with the weight, which was mainly paid for Angus- and Hereford-type cattle, with premiums on offer for better-quality continental lots.

Finished Friesian-bred stock started at €480 plus the weight and sold up to €770 with the weight.

This 11-year-old Friesian cow weighed 675kg and sold for €1,010 (€1.50/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Forward store bullocks from continental breeds sold from €480 with the weight up to €1,030 with the weight.

Prices here were led by a 620kg Charolais that sold for €1,650 (€2.66/kg).

Traditional-bred store bullocks started at €320 over the weight and sold up to €640 over the weight. Lighter Friesian stores started at €235 and sold to €390 with the weight.

This three-year-old Friesian cow weighed 565kg and sold for €650 (€1.15/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Beef heifers sold well, with prices up to €1,160 with the weight and starting at €700 with the weight.

Store heifers sub-600kg also proved in strong demand, with continentals selling as high as €960 with the weight and traditional-bred stock from dairy cows selling up to €730 with the weight.

Leading the way here was a group of three Angus heifers with an average weight of 500kg that sold for €1,230 (€2.46/kg).

This five-year-old Friesian cow weighed 670kg and sold for €920 (€1.37/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Best of the continental heifers was a batch of six Charolais heifers that weighed 340kg per head and sold for €880 (€2.59/kg).

Top beef cow of the day was a Salers cow that weighed 835kg and sold for €1,920 (€2.30/kg).

In general, fed beef cows sold from €750 with the weight and higher. Fed Friesian cows sold to €690 plus the weight, with cows straight from the parlour selling to €310 over the weight.

Other lots

This six-year-old Friesian cow weighed 530kg and sold for €640 (€1.21/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This 10-year-old Friesian cow weighed 660kg and sold for €930 (€1.41/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This eight-year-old Shorthorn cow weighed 625kg and sold for €870 (€1.39/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This five-year-old Saler cow weighed 700kg and sold for €1,330 (€1.90/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This 12-year-old Blonde cow weighed 610kg and sold for €1,050 (€1.72/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This five-year-old Shorthorn cow weighed 540kg and sold for €690 (€1.28/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This six-year-old Friesian cow weighed 660kg and sold for €810 (€1.23/kg). \ Patrick Browne