This pair of Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross bullocks born in February 2021 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,880 (€2.96/kg).

June is traditionally a quiet month in marts around the country with numbers dropping off each week.

However, Kilkenny Mart numbers are holding steady, with just under 700 brought forward for last Thursday’s sale.

There was an increase in the number of short-keep cattle forward for the sale last week, as people made the decision to bring the stock forward due to the delay in getting them into factories.

Reward

Farmers who brought these heavy cattle forward were well rewarded, with mart manager Michael Lynch encouraging farmers not to be afraid to bring the heavy cattle out for sale.

The heavy bullocks peaked at €2,220 for a Limousin-cross weighing 750kg (€2.96/kg), but these heavy Limousin-cross bullocks typically sold in the range of €2.78/kg to €3.10/kg.

Charolais bullocks weighing in over 600kg typically sold from €2.75/kg up to highs of €3.16/kg.

The lighter store bullocks also sold well, with the traditional breeds in strong demand. Angus-cross bullocks hovered around the €2.40/kg mark and reached highs of €2.90/kg for a group of three bullocks weighing 348kg commanding a price of €1,010.

Heifers

Heavy heifers were also an easy sell, with plenty of customers around the ring.

Top call went to a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 795kg that sold for €2,380 (€2.99/kg), but these Charolais-cross sold in the range of €2.78/kg up to €3.00/kg.

The traditional breeds, although in short supply, were met with a firm trade, with choice lots reaching and surpassing the €1,000-with-the-weight mark, including a Hereford heifer weighing 640kg selling for €1,640 (€2.56/kg).

The top call was for an Angus-cross heifer weighing 635kg selling for €1,740 (€2.74/kg).

There was a sizeable offering of cull cows available, with a good mix of suckler and dairy types to choose from.

Continental cows ranged from €1.89/kg to €2.73/kg, with a top call of €2,360 for a Salers-cross cow weighing 865kg (€2.73/kg).

The dairy-type cull cows made from 67c/kg to €2.48/kg, with the €2/kg mark freely crossed within this section.

The top price was achieved by a Friesian cow weighing 645kg that sold for €1,600 (€2.48/kg).

Thursday’s sale was in keeping with trends seen in marts all year, with farmers reaping the rewards of presenting their prime cattle for sale on the open market and letting farmers and agents bid away.

In pictures

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in January 2021 and weighing 668kg sold for €1,830 (€2.74/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in February and March 2021 and weighing 730kg sold for €2,150 (€2.95/kg).

This pair of Friesian-cross bullocks born in January and February 2022 and weighing 478kg sold for €1,050 (€2.20/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,300 (€2.89/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in February 2021 and weighing 658kg sold for €2,000 (€3.04/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in November 2021 and weighing 505kg sold for €1,480 (€2.93/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross heifers born in January and March 2021 and weighing 618kg sold for €1,860 (€3.00/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 620kg sold for €1,800 (€2.90/kg).

This Blonde-cross heifer born in July 2021 and weighing 695kg sold for €2,140 (€3.08/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 615kg sold for €1,510 (€2.46/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in July 2020 and weighing 645kg sold for €1,900 (€2.95/kg).