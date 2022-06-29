The trade for lambs in Raphoe Mart in Co Donegal on Monday could be described as relatively fair given the sharp reduction in factory quotes.
Prices eased on average by €3 to €6/head, but the fact that agents remain keen to get their hands on numbers ensured there was still a good level of bite in the trade.
MartBids price analysis shows lambs weighing upwards of 50kg selling in the main from €158 to €168/head, with good-quality lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg falling within a price range of €150 to €160/head.
Lighter well-fleshed and top-quality lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg with a good kill-out potential were capable of selling at a similar price, while lots weighing 42kg to 43kg sold on average from €142 to €148.
Store lambs
Store lamb numbers are slowly building. Lambs weighing 38kg to 39kg sold from €125 to €136, with lighter 33kg to 35kg lambs typically selling from €87 to €110 and as high as €125. Freshly weaned lambs weighing 25kg to 28kg sold mainly from €71 to €85.
Ewes topping 100kg sold from €188 to €215, with ewes from 85kg to 90kg from €170 to €194. Lots weighing 70kg to 80kg sold from €120 to €160 with lots in the mid-60kg to 70kg range from €100 upwards and back to €75 for light ewes.
