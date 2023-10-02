This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,550 (€2.87/kg).

Clare Co-Operative Marts Ennis held its weekly bullock sale on Friday 29 September.

There was a very large entry of stock, with a massive 877 bullocks on offer.

The large sale was met with an improved trade on the weeks previous, with forward and finished types the flavour of the day as supplies of heavy cattle still remaining quite tight.

Despite the recent weather challenges and worsening ground conditions, the sale was met with a 97% clearance rate, with the top price going to a July 2020-born Charolais-cross bullock weighing 920kg that sold for €2,760 (€3.00/kg).

The prominent breeds of the forward cattle presented were Charolais and Limousin types, with some other notable prices including a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 865kg born in April 2021 selling for €2,460 (€3.05/kg) and another October 2021-born Charolais-cross bullock weighing 720kg that sold for €2,240 (€3.11/kg).

Prime beef

The trade witnessed for the quality R and U grading finished lots emphasised the continued demand around the country for prime beef animals.

The small number of heavy Friesian bullocks presented topped at €1,740, which was paid for six Friesian-cross bullocks weighing 775kg (€2.25/kg).

The lighter store cattle were met with an equally strong trade, with the poorer lots slightly easier than the weeks previous.

There was more variation in the store cattle, with a good number of Friesian and traditional breeds on offer alongside the continental majority.

The well-conformed continental types freely crossed the €3.00/kg threshold, with on example being a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 490kg that found a new home at €1,650 (€3.37/kg) as well as a super stylish Limousin-cross bullock weighing 590kg that reached €1,840 (€3.12/kg).

A group of three Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 462kg secured a price of €1,560 (€3.37/kg), which may be hinting at a restored confidence among beef finishers heading into the winter period.

The stronger bucket-reared lots ranged from €2.50/kg to €2.76/kg, including five Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 412kg that sold for €1,100 (€2.67/kg) and a pair of Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 440kg selling for €1,200 (€2.76/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, mart manager Martin McNamara commented: “We had a huge sale of bullocks on offer, with a slightly stronger trade on the week previous, with the exception of the lighter, poorer-quality bullocks. There was a lot more sharpness in the forward and finished cattle.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 525kg sold for €1,330 (€2.53/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in July 2022 and weighing 485kg sold for 1,540 (€3.18/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in March 2021 and weighing 695kg sold for €1,900 (€2.73/kg).

This group of four Limousin-cross bullocks born in March 2022 and weighing 437kg sold for €1,470 (€3.36/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in July 2022 and weighing 442kg sold for €1,430 (€3.23/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in March 2021 and weighing 670kg sold for €1,660 (€2.48/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 590kg sold for €1,840 (€3.12/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in July 2020 and weighing 920kg sold for €2,760 (€3.00/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2021 and weighing 865kg sold for €2,640 (€3.05/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in February 2022 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,680 (€3.11/kg).