Saturday’s sale of all cattle types in Balla saw just over 800 lots on offer, a large sale for the time of year.
Trade for all stock was strong, in particular for quality beef heifers and bullocks, with online factory and northern buyers pushing things along and all averages reaching the €3.00/kg mark and tops reaching €3.60/kg-plus.
Bullocks weighing 300kg to 400kg were improved and averaged €2.96/kg. Store bullocks from 400kg to 500kg were slightly up and averaged €2.89/kg, while heavier bullocks weighing 500kg-plus averaged €3.01/kg, with the tops making over €3.60p/kg.
Top price in the bullocks went to a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 785kg and selling for €2,890 (€3.22/kg).
Brisk demand
With 300 lots of heifers on offer, demand was brisk for both store and finished heifers. The majority of stock on offer were continentals from suckler herds, though an agent noted the strong demand for the small number of Angus-cross heifers.
Heifers up to 400kg averaged €2.90/kg, heifers from 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.98/kg and heavy heifers weighting 500kg-plus averaged €3.05/kg.
Top price in the heifer ring was a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 700kg that sold for €2,300 (€3.29/kg).
Dry cows
Operating in the third ring, dry cow prices were up due to the presence of some Northern Ireland and online buyers.
Quality factory-fit cull cows saw prices of €3/kg-plus, with a top price of €2,680 for a Charolais-cross cow weighing 885kg (€3.03/kg).
Poorer conformation cows or those lacking flesh sold for between €2/kg and €2.50/kg.
A small number of bull weanlings were on offer, with bulls from 200kg to 350kg averaging €3.03/kg, bulls from 350kg to 450kg averaging €2.58/kg and heavier bulls weighing 450kg-plus averaging €2.84/kg.
