This Charolais-cross heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 260kg, sold for €960 (€3.69/kg).

Balla Mart’s Tuesday weanling sale saw numbers back on peak quantity, though quality remains high.

As the seasonal weanling sales in Balla reach their mid-point, quality cattle are still being fought for around the ring. It was evident ringside that a certain spec of cattle were being sought for to fill orders, with U grading bulls weighing between 330kg and 360kg Charolais- or Limousin-cross golden calves being the sweet spot for purchasers.

Exporters from the North were present ringside, as were those looking to fulfil orders to the continent and the Turkish market.

Weanling bulls

Weanling bulls between 200kg and 300kg made up 27% of the sales yard. They held the highest average prices per kg in the bulls, with the top third selling to an average of €3.36/kg and the bottom third selling to an average of €2.57/kg for an overall average of €2.96/kg – 8c/kg up on the week prior.

Bull calves between 300kg and 400 kg made up close to 40% of the stock present, according to MartBids analysis.

The top third in this weight bracket averaged €3.24/kg, with the bottom third and overall average being €2.50/kg and €2.84/kg respectively, up 3c/kg on last week.

Heavy bulls weighing 400kg-plus were a harder sell, with fewer customers requiring this weight. Bull weanlings from 400kg to 450kg were down 9c/kg on the week previous. They averaged €2.63/kg, with the top and bottom third averaging €2.92/kg and €2.42/kg respectively.

Despite some value for money with certain lots, across the board heifers were up in price on the week previous.

Lighter cattle

Balla Mart noted greater quantities of lighter cattle coming into the yard, as more and more farmers begin to house stock.

Heifer calves from 200kg to 300kg averaged €3.63/kg for the top third, with the bottom third averaging €2.45/kg to give an overall average of €2.98/kg.

Heifers between 300kg and 400kg made up just shy of 10% of the cattle on show, with an overall average of €2.72/kg, with the top and bottom third averaging €3.25/kg and €2.42/kg respectively.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 260kg, sold for €960 (€3.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 400kg, sold for €1,110 (€2.77/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2022 and weighing 380kg, sold for €890 (€2.34/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born April 2022 and weighing 355kg, sold for €1,500 (€4.23/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 380kg, sold for €1,250 (€3.29/kg.)

This Charolais-cross bull, born January 2022 and weighing 425kg, sold for €1,070 (€2.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born February 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €1,050 (€3.04/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 385kg, sold for €1,250 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born April 2022 and weighing 325kg, sold for €1,150 (€2.54/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 370kg, sold for €1,370 (€3.70/kg).