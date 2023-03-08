This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in January 2021 and weighing 573kg sold for €1,600 (€2.79/kg).

Last Thursday’s sale in Kilkenny Mart saw a large entry of top-quality stock across all classes, with producers of quality cattle being well rewarded for their constant efforts.

Plainer types were met with an easier trade, but most classes saw a slight increase in price on the week previous, in particular the better-quality, lighter continental bullocks that saw increases of up to 60c/kg.

This class saw continental bullocks sell to highs of €3.60/kg and traditional breeds sell for a range of prices between €2.24/kg and €2.76/kg.

With just shy of 400 bullocks present, those weighing over 600kg were met with strong demand from factory buyers around the ringside, who generally had to dig deep and pay up to the €3.40/kg mark and beyond in a few cases for well-fleshed continental bullocks.

However, their more traditional Hereford and Aberdeen Angus counterparts also sold very well, securing prices between €2.70/kg and just shy of €3.00/kg.

The quality of cows on offer at Thursday’s sale was exceptional, with a number of well-fleshed and well-coloured cows selling well above the average prices, with one Charolais cow weighing 925kg clearing the €3.00/kg mark and Friesian cows selling from €1.96/kg to €2.76/kg.

Lighter cows weighing under 500kg, predominantly Friesian and Friesian-cross cows, sold from €1.44/kg to €2.41/kg, while continental cows in this category sold from €2.07/kg to €2.40/kg.

Cows weighing 500kg to 600kg topped at €2.72/kg for a Friesian cow, but these sold for a range between the top and €1.70/kg. Hereford cows making this weight sold from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg, while Charolais and Limousin types sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers of all types were in demand at Thursday’s sale, with heifers weighing under 400kg starting at €2.55/kg and topping out at €3.11/kg.

In the 400kg to 500kg category, traditional types sold from €2.70/kg to €3.03/kg, while the over-600kg category topped at €3.15/kg for a Limousin heifer weighing 730kg.

Aberdeen Angus heifers in this weight bracket sold to highs of €3.08/kg and Friesians in this category topped at €2.70/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Lynch said: “Trade continues to be very firm in Kilkenny. Factory agents and feedlot buyers are very competitive for finished or near-finished stock.

“There was an increase in the number of lighter grass-type cattle on show, with brisk demand for all types. The cull cow trade continues to be very strong.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2021 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,040 (€3.09/kg).

This Charolais cow born in January 2018 and weighing 925kg sold for €2,800 (€3.03/kg).

This group of six Limousin-cross bullocks born between February and April 2021 and weighing 498kg sold for €1,550 (€3.11/kg).

This pen of three Limousin-cross bullocks born between December 2020 and April 2021 and weighing 497kg sold for €1,550 (€3.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in March 2019 and weighing 590kg sold for €1,470 (€2.49/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in April 2019 and weighing 825kg sold for €2,300 (€2.79/kg).

This Friesian cow born in November 2013 and weighing 800kg sold for €1,630 (€2.04/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in May 2021 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,600 (€2.91/kg).

This pen of six Charolais-cross bullocks born in May 2021 and weighing 546kg sold for €1,680 (€3.08/kg).

This Friesian-cross cow born in February 2016 and weighing 745kg sold for €1,620 (€2.17/kg).