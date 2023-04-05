This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,570 (€3.14/kg).

Approximately 1,500 cattle went through the ring on Saturday in Carnew Mart for its weekly cattle sale, its largest sale so far this year.

There was a very strong trade for forward and beef cattle. All the while, the ringside was packed with farmers buying for grass with the recent improvement in weather conditions.

Saturday’s sale also boasted some of the finest weanlings from local farmers for their monthly E and U grade special weanling sale.

The sale, which is run in conjunction with the weekly cattle sale, attracts shippers from all over the country, with some specialist feeders also active for the weanling bulls.

In general, lighter weanling heifers secured prices between €2.60/kg and €3.30/kg, while the heavier weanling heifers secured prices in the range of €2.80/kg to €3.10/kg.

However, the top end of continental and Belgian Blue-crosses fetched prices up to €4.00/kg.

Weanling bulls weighing in the range of 300kg to 400kg sold in the range of €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg, while the heavier bulls weighing 400kg to 450kg averaged €2.90/kg to €3.20/kg.

Again, the top-quality weanling bulls were met with strong demand, commanding prices as high as €4.20/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock born in February 2021 and weighing 700kg sold for €2,160 (€3.09/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in February 2021 and weighing 712kg sold for €2,180 (€3.06/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in February 2021 and weighing 748/kg sold for €2,300 (€3.07/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross bullocks born in March 2021 and weighing 554kg sold for €1,470 (€2.65/kg).