On Thursday 9 March, Central Auctions, Nenagh, held its annual spring dairy show and sale on what was a rather blustery and cold day.

Despite weather conditions being very poor and some farmers not being able to attend the sale, the trade was still very solid.

The sale saw 100 lots go under the hammer, which were made up of mostly freshly calved heifers, with a small percentage of maiden heifers and a few heifers on the brink of calving also present.

The trade was steady throughout, with quality selling ahead of catalogue figures. A top price of €3,250 was recorded for an October 2020-born pedigree cow that calved on 21 January with an EBI value of €31.

The lots ranged in price from the €3,250 high to €1,590 for an April 2021-born heifer with an EBI of €55.

Overall, the females averaged €1,877.44, with only 14 lots out of the 100 present not selling.

Other high prices included two heifers selling for €2,600, the first of which was born in January 2021 and the second an April 2021-born heifer with an EBI value of €203.

In pictures

This Friesian cow born in February 2021 and calved since 24 February with an EBI of €243 sold for €1,920.

This Friesian cow born in February 2020 and calved since 2 February with an EBI of €130 sold for €2,520.

This Friesian cow born in February 2021 and calved since 24 February with an EBI of €180 sold for €2,120.

This Friesian cow born in January 2021 and calved since 25 January with an EBI of €179 sold for €1,900.

This Friesian cow born in March 2021 that calved on 26 January with an EBI of €135 sold for €1,750.

This dairy Shorthorn-cross cow born in February 2021 and calved since 3 March sold for €2,100.

This second-prizewinning Friesian cow born in February 2021 that calved on 1 March sold for €2,080.

This third-prizewinning Friesian cow born in March 2020 born that calved on 22 January sold for €2,000.