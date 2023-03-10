This champion Friesian cow born in October 2020 that calved on 21 January had an EBI of €31.

On Thursday 9 March, Central Auctions, Nenagh, held its annual spring dairy show and sale on what was a rather blustery and cold day.

Despite weather conditions being very poor and some farmers not being able to attend the sale, the trade was still very solid.

@FJDairy around the ring in @CentralAuctions Nenagh today for their special show and sale of dairy stock?? this February 2021 born first calver that’s calved since 24th February sold for €2,180 ??? @i_h_f_a pic.twitter.com/JKpn9sTnOr March 9, 2023

The sale saw 100 lots go under the hammer, which were made up of mostly freshly calved heifers, with a small percentage of maiden heifers and a few heifers on the brink of calving also present.

The trade was steady throughout, with quality selling ahead of catalogue figures. A top price of €3,250 was recorded for an October 2020-born pedigree cow that calved on 21 January with an EBI value of €31.

The champion of the day, Cappavilla Ella 10 has just sold here in @CentralAuctions Nenagh ? Born in October 2020 and calved since 21st January, she sold for €3,250 ?? @i_h_f_a @FJ_Pedigree @FJDairy pic.twitter.com/7HiIUkAnSD — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 9, 2023

The lots ranged in price from the €3,250 high to €1,590 for an April 2021-born heifer with an EBI of €55.

Overall, the females averaged €1,877.44, with only 14 lots out of the 100 present not selling.

@FJDairy @farmersjournal around the ring in @CentralAuctions Nenagh where this February 2021 born dairy Shorthorn that calved one week ago sold for €2,100 ??? pic.twitter.com/vEqb1v52YV — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 9, 2023

Other high prices included two heifers selling for €2,600, the first of which was born in January 2021 and the second an April 2021-born heifer with an EBI value of €203.

@farmersjournal are here in Nenagh mart, Co. Tipperary this afternoon for their special dairy show and sale ??? This 2nd prize winner born in February 2021 that calved 10 days ago sold for €2,080 @FJDairy @CentralAuctions pic.twitter.com/WqN6vVqeEN — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 9, 2023

In pictures

This Friesian cow born in February 2021 and calved since 24 February with an EBI of €243 sold for €1,920.

This Friesian cow born in February 2020 and calved since 2 February with an EBI of €130 sold for €2,520.

This Friesian cow born in February 2021 and calved since 24 February with an EBI of €180 sold for €2,120.

This Friesian cow born in January 2021 and calved since 25 January with an EBI of €179 sold for €1,900.

This Friesian cow born in March 2021 that calved on 26 January with an EBI of €135 sold for €1,750.

This dairy Shorthorn-cross cow born in February 2021 and calved since 3 March sold for €2,100.

This second-prizewinning Friesian cow born in February 2021 that calved on 1 March sold for €2,080.