This Charolais bull weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 355kg, sold for €1,410 (€3.97/kg).

Weanlings bulls dominated Thursday’s general cattle sale in Castlerea, with demand by buyers brisk for quality cattle.

Martbids analysis shows that bulls of this weight range sold to an average of €2.71/kg, with the top third selling for €3.18/kg and the bottom third selling for a respectable €2.27/kg.

Heavier bulls were fewer in number, but comparable in price, with an average of €2.75/kg paid for bulls from 400kg to 450kg. Weanling heifers from 200kg to 300kg averaged €2.73/kg, while lots weighing 300kg to 400kg averaged €2.69/kg.

Dry cows were sold to an average of €2.40/kg, which is 29c/kg less than the week previous.

Heifers

Heifers were in good supply, with demanding matching. As heifer weight rose, so too did average price per kg.

Heifers from 350kg to 400kg averaged €2.42/kg, with those weighing 400kg to 500kg selling on average for €2.59/kg.

Heavy heifers from 500kg to 600kg sold to an average of €2.60/kg, while those weighing 600kg-plus sold for an average of €2.68/kg.

Steers were short in supply, with lots weighing between 350kg and 500kg selling for an average of €2.25kg, with only two steers above 500kg on offer.

In pictures

This Charolais bull weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 365kg, sold for €1,300 (€3.56/kg).

This Charolais bull weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 375kg, sold for €1,300 (€3.47/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weanling, born January 2022 and weighing 295kg, sold for €840 (€2.85/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling, born December 2021 and weighing 385kg, sold for €1,070 (€2.78/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weanling, born February 2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €900 (€2.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born February 2020 and weighing 600kg, sold for €1,690 (€2.69/kg).