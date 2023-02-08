This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 630kg sold for €2,220 (€3.52/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 604kg sold for €1,950 (€3.23/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 612kg sold for €2,600 (€4.25/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in October 2020 and weighing 818kg sold for €3,610 (€4.41/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in November 2020 and weighing 748kg sold for €4,000 (€5.35/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 466kg sold for €1,280 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in born in March 2021 and weighing 660kg sold for €2,050 (€3.11/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 580kg sold for €1,860 (€3.21/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 554kg and sold for €1,640 (€2.96/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in Febraury 2021 and weighing 578kg sold for €1,500 (€2.60/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in February 2021 and weighing 507kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.80/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 530kg and sold for €1,810 (€3.42/kg).

Carnew Mart returned on Saturday 4 February for its annual fatstock show and sale of heifers, which followed its excellent fatstock show and sale of bullocks only a week previous.

Looking past the scarcity of livestock available for sale, the fatstock saw a massive entry of 1,340 cattle, made up of 500 beef heifers, 400 stores and the balance being weanlings and lighter stores, with a huge percentage of U grade cattle.

There was a vigorous trade for all classes of heifers, with buyers from Northern Ireland and local factories fighting for heavy cattle, with the reserve champion, a butchers’ heifer, weighing 722kg selling for €4,000 (€5.54/kg).

Heavy heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg typically sold from €2.62/kg to €3.25/kg and heifers weighing over 600kg sold in the range of €2.76/kg to €3.70/kg.

Northern buyers

Northern buyers were also active for shapey-type heifers suitable for the breeding market, with the champion breeding heifer, a Limousin-cross weighing 678kg, selling for €3,350 (€4.94/kg).

Weanling heifers sold particularly well, with females in the weight range of 300kg to 400kg selling between €2.32/kg and €4.05/kg, females weighing 400kg to 500kg selling between €2.60/kg and €3.87/kg and heavy weanling heifers weighing over 450kg generally selling between €3.66/kg and €5.15/kg.

These exceptional prices were exceeded on a number of occasions, with the top call being a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 390kg that sold for €4,200 (€10.77/kg).

The best butcher heifer was a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 535kg that sold for €4,000 (€7.48/kg).

Mart manager David Quinn said: “Producers of quality cattle were well paid for their stock and hopefully it will encourage breeders to continue breeding suckler cattle.”