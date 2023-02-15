The first weekend sale of the year was held last Saturday 11 February in Tipperary Town Mart, with a relatively small entry of calves on the day.

The 44 lots were predominantly made up of traditional and dairy types, but sold very well on the day, with Hereford calves from the dairy herd selling for up to €435.

There was a strong farmer presence around the ring for the older, better-quality dairy-bred calves and for the few continentals that were present, while there were a number of exporters going head to head for the lighter Friesian calves.

Charolais sell well

Four-week-old Charolais bulls sold very well, securing prices up to €470, while Belgian Blue calves, both male and female, sold in the range of €290 to €405. Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers sold for up to €275 and Aberdeen Angus bulls also from the dairy herd sold for up to €340.

Friesian calves were also in demand, with three- to four-week-old calves selling from €60 to €100 with stronger Friesian calves selling up to €335.

Numbers are expected to increase over the coming weeks, with mart manager Mark Donovan commenting “most dairy farmers around this part of the world have only been calving since 1 February, so it’s still a little bit early for calves here at the minute”.

Saturday sales continue in Tipperary town until May.

In pictures

This Hereford-cross bull calf sold for €425.

This group of six British Friesian bull calves sold for €100.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf sold for €310.

This pair of Charolais-cross bull calves sold for €470.

This group of three Belgian Blue-cross bulls sold for €365.

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer calves sold for €275.

This pair of Limousin heifer calves sold for €175.