This pen of Limousin-cross heifers, born in March and April 2022 and weighing 284kg, sold for €890 (€3.13/kg).

A week into mart sales in 2023 and what a week it has been.

A boost in prices at marts around the country for farmers may be just what the doctor ordered to secure some positivity as we dive into the new year.

Roscrea Mart held its annual special weanling show and sale on Wednesday 11 January, with a strong entry of over 400 weanlings.

@farmersjournal @FJBeef in Roscrea where this pair of first prize winning Belgian Blue- cross heifers born April 2022 and weighing 347kg sold for €1,900 (€5.48/kg). ??????? @BelgianBlueIRL pic.twitter.com/FwZuCXK5po — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 11, 2023

A clearance rate of over 95% highlighted that buyers were anxious and quality was high, with weanlings commanding prices of up to €3,000.

Buyers around the ringside were met with strong opposition online, with mart manager Michael Harty commenting: “There was a great selection for all types of buyers here in Roscrea this evening.”

Belgian Blue-crosses dominated the sales rings once again, with the top end of weanling heifers selling from €3.80/kg to €5.48/kg, while top-end weanling bulls sold in the range of €3.50/kg to €4.20/kg.

@farmersjournal back around the ring in Central Auctions Roscrea today for their special weanling show and sale. ????This Belgian Blue- cross bull weanling born May 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for €1,340 (€3.72/kg). @BelgianBlueIRL @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/MI7muvOzD4 January 11, 2023

Limousin-crosses made up almost half of the weanling entries on the evening, with the top-end heifers selling from €3.70/kg to €5.83/kg, while their male counterparts sold from €3.20/kg to €3.80/kg.

Top price

On the night, Charolais cattle also sold very well, with females selling from €3.10/kg to €4.78/kg, with males selling very well from €3.30/kg to €5.45/kg.

The top price of the night was paid for a Charolais-cross bull born in March 2022 and weighing 550kg that sold for €3,000 (€5.45/kg).

This Charolais- cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for €930 (€2.58/kg) here in Roscrea @farmersjournal @FJBeef @irishcharolais pic.twitter.com/YNb8DWpeGS — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) January 11, 2023

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, Michael said: “There were over 400 entries for our first weanling sale of the year, with a great selection of quality stock on offer.

"We had a lot of customers at the ringside, but still a lot of strong online activity.”

In pictures

This pair of second-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer weanlings, born in April and May 2022 and weighing 275kg, sold for €1,170 (€4.25/kg).

This pair of first-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves, born in April 2022 and weighing 347kg, sold for €1,900 (€5.48/kg).

This first-prizewinning Limousin-cross bull, born August 2021 and weighing 555kg, sold for €1,780 (€3.21/kg).

This pair of first-prizewinning Limousin-cross bull weanlings, born in November 2021 and January 2022 and weighing 457kg, sold for €2,000 (€4.21/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull, born January 2022 and weighing 535kg, sold for €2,030 (€3.79/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 285kg, sold for €1,060 (€3.72/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €1,110 (€3.31/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born June 2021 and weighing 540kg, sold for €1,840 (€3.41/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 385kg, sold for €1,350 (€3.51/kg).

This pair of Limousin- and Simmental-cross bull weanlings, born February 2022 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,340 (€3.19/kg).