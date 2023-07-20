This pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in October 2022 and weighing 215kg sold for £770 (€887.67) or £3.58/kg (€4.13/kg).

Lisnaskea Mart in Co Fermanagh held its weekly cattle sale on Tuesday 18 July where a good entry of quality stock were met with a vigorous trade.

This week’s sale saw suckler-bred cow-and-calf pairs secure highs of £1,400 (€1,614), which was achieved for a Belgian Blue cow with her Charolais-cross calf at foot. Other strong prices in that category included £1,100 (€1,268) for a Simmental cow with her Aberdeen Angus-cross calf at foot.

Stores and weanling bulls peaked at £1,310 (€1,510) for a Charolais-cross weighing 520kg. However, strong continental types typically sold from £2.80/kg to £3.20/kg (€3.23/kg to €3.69/kg).

One very strong pair of Charolais-cross weanling bulls weighing 215kg secured £770 or £3.58/kg (€888/ €4.13/kg) each.

Store heifers and weanling heifers sold well throughout, with the top price of £1,190 (€1,372) in that category going for a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 460kg.

Other prices

Other high prices in this category saw a Charolais weanling heifer weighing 360kg sell for £850 (€980), while one farmer secured top prices for his Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 475kg and 390kg that sold for £1,050 (€1,210) and £860 (€991) respectively.

Other notable prices in the weanling ring saw a Shorthorn-cross bull weighing 315kg secure £845 (€974), an Aberdeen Angus-cross bull weighing 290kg sell to £800 (€922) and a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 260kg sell to £720 (€830).

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 450kg sold for £870 (€1,002.96) or £1.93/kg (€2.22/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in August 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for £850 (€979.90) or £2.36/kg (€2.72/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 460kg sold for £1,190 (€1,371.86) or £2.59/kg (€2.99/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for £725 (€835.80) or £2.01/kg (€2.32/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 375kg sold for £800 (€922.26) or £2.13/kg (€2.47/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in May 2022 and weighing 370kg sold for £1,055 (€1,216.23) or £2.85/kg (€3.29/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in October 2021 and weighing 460kg sold for £980 (€1,129.77) or £2.13/kg (€2.47/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in October 2022 and weighing 260kg sold for £720 (€830.03) or £2.77/kg (€3.19/kg).