This Limousin-cross cow born May 2019 and weighing 955kg sold for €3,380 (€3.54/kg).

The cream of the crop were brought forward last Friday at the annual Raphoe Christmas fatstock show and sale, which was met with record entries, crowds and prices.

Topping the trade was the cow champion from the Barnett family. Their Belgian Blue- cross cow, born in April 2017 and weighing 1,095kg, sold for €8,900 (€8.13/kg). This cow is proven to breed show champions, with her latest progeny selling for €9,000 recently.

The overall supreme champion, owned by Clive and Devina Stevenson, an April 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 745kg that sold for €5,600 (€7.52/kg), while the reserve supreme champion, a Charolais-cross bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 815kg, sold for €3,400 (€4.17/kg) for Joshua Miller.

Fat cows typically sold from €3,000 to €3,500, while heavy bullocks generally sold from €1,010 to €2,580 with the weight, with store bullocks selling from €830 to €1,105 with the weight.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Ann Harkin said: “We’ve never seen a crowd like this here in Raphoe. That trade was absolutely excellent and the quality coming out each year is getting better. We are delighted to see the new younger generation starting to come out in force.”

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born January 2016 and weighing 945kg sold for €3,480 (€3.68/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born October 2017 and weighing 950kg sold for €2,860 (€3.01/kg).

This Charolais- cross cow born November 2017 and weighing 955kg sold for €3,060 (€3.20/kg).

The Barnett family pictured with their 1st prize winning cow who was the top priced animal in the sale. This Belgian Blue- cross cow born April 2017 and weighing 1.095kg sold for €8,900 (€8.13/kg). Luke, Sabrina, Meagan, Robbie, Victor, Clive and Sandra Barnett with mart manager Ann Harkin

Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion at Raphoe Fatstock 2022

Fergal McMullan, Ivan Lynn and Joshua Miller pictured with the reserve supreme champion. This Charolais-cross bullock born March 2021 and weighing 815kg sold for €3,400 (€4.17/kg).

Clive and William Stevenson with the Supreme Champion. This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2021 and weighing 745kg sold for €5,600 (€7.52/kg).