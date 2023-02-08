Cashel Mart held its weekly sale on Saturday 4 February, which saw a strong entry of over 300 cattle. Despite calf numbers still being relatively low at the moment, numbers are expected to double each week from next Saturday.

Heavy cattle numbers were back, but demand was high, with a number of finishers active around the ring which saw heavy cattle fetch up to €2.70 and €2.80/kg on occasion.

Lighter cattle were plentiful, but demand remained strong, with farmers and grass buyers beginning to stockpile for the upcoming grazing season.

With calving in full flight across most dairy farms, cull cow numbers took a slight fall this week, but the trade for the cows present held strong, with Friesian cows selling to €2.16/kg . Continental cows ranged from €2.29/kg to a top of €1,850 for a 725kg Limousin-cross.

Weanlings sold for record prices, with a group of four Hereford-cross bulls weighing 175kg selling for €3.71/kg and a group of four nine-month-old Limousin-cross bulls weighing 303kg selling for €3.20/kg. Weanling heifers also sold very well, with a pair of 10-month-old Limousin-cross heifers weighing 335kg selling for €3.31/kg. Good-quality stock secured up to and in excess of €100/ head more than the previous week.