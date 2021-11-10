This March 2018-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to Lodge Hamlet, due in January 2022, for €5,200.

Martin O’Connor was probably one of the first to specialise in the production of in-calf heifers. Many have followed, but O’Connor’s sale still attracts huge interest.

Thousands of people tuned in to watch the sale on martbids.ie last Friday night and it didn’t disappoint.

This June 2018-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to Loyal due on 30 December for €3,200.

There was a full 100% clearance, with a number of heifers travelling north.

The highlight of the night was Lot 23A, an in-calf heifer due on 29 December to Loyal.

“Where would you see one like her?” was auctioneer Tom Cox’s words when she came into the ring.

This February 2019-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to an Aberdeen Angus stock bull due on 29 February 2022 for €3,350.

An October 2018-born heifer sired by a son of Bavardage and out of a BBQ-sired Belgian Blue cow, she opened at €5,000. Two minutes and 20 seconds later, the hammer dropped at €10,000, the highest price ever paid for a commercial animal in Elphin.

This January 2019-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to Lodge Hamlet due on 14 November for €3,250.

Average price on the night was €3,300 for the 50 in-calf heifers sold. Speaking after the sale, Martin O’Connor said: “We were delighted with the sale and the level of online bidding. A lot of people came to the farm over the last few weeks and picked out their heifer and tapped away at home then.

This November 2018-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to Lodge Hamlet due on 10 November for €3,500.

“Sometimes you worry with so many people at this job that there won’t be customers, but if you have the right heifers, the customers will come.”