This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 736kg and born 28 January 2020 sold for €2,380 (€3.37/kg).

Following last Saturday’s heifer fatstock show and sale in Carnew Mart in Co Wicklow, manager David Quinn reported that it concluded a trilogy of record-breaking sales following the bullock and cow ones.

A total of 40 heifers exceeded the €2,000/head mark, with six of these selling above €3,000/head.

These included a top price of €3,850 paid for a 794kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer and €3,100 or €7.87/kg paid for a weanling heifer weighing 394kg.

The 40 cattle sold in excess of €2,000, averaging 665kg liveweight and €2,378 or €3.66/kg.

Weighing 794kg, this top-priced Belgian Blue-cross heifer was born 29 March 2019 and sold for €3,850 (€4.85/kg).

Of the entry of over 500 head, there were another 80 heifers selling from €1,700 to €2,000 (660kg at €1,829/head or €2.79/kg), consisting of mainly Limousin-sired heifers and some Blue-, Charolais- and Simmental-cross heifers.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 562kg and born 26 February 2020 sold for €1,700 (€3.02/kg).

Another 105 heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,690/head, ranging in weight from 530kg to 680kg (585kg) and averaging €1,557/head (€2.69/kg).

David said the trade was driven by the presence of northern buyers battling factory agents and specialist finishers for short-keep cattle.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 608kg and born 10 April 2020 sold for €2,200 (€3.56/kg).

Lesser-quality heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg for Angus- and Hereford-crosses and from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg for continental types.

Heifers weighing 450kg to 500kg were a lively trade and recorded an average price of €2.55/kg.

Other lots

This 668kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 18 February 2020 sold for €1,790 (€2.68/kg).

This Saler-cross heifer weighing 704kg and born 29 April 2020 sold for €1,840 (€2.61/kg).

This roan coloured Limousin-cross heifer weighing 522kg and born 8 March 2020 sold for €2,090 (€4.00/kg).

This 448kg Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born 13 May 2020 sold for €1,030 (€2.30/kg).

This 530kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 530kg and born 10 March 2020 . sold for €1,210 (€2.28/kg).