Following last Saturday’s heifer fatstock show and sale in Carnew Mart in Co Wicklow, manager David Quinn reported that it concluded a trilogy of record-breaking sales following the bullock and cow ones.
A total of 40 heifers exceeded the €2,000/head mark, with six of these selling above €3,000/head.
These included a top price of €3,850 paid for a 794kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer and €3,100 or €7.87/kg paid for a weanling heifer weighing 394kg.
The 40 cattle sold in excess of €2,000, averaging 665kg liveweight and €2,378 or €3.66/kg.
Of the entry of over 500 head, there were another 80 heifers selling from €1,700 to €2,000 (660kg at €1,829/head or €2.79/kg), consisting of mainly Limousin-sired heifers and some Blue-, Charolais- and Simmental-cross heifers.
Another 105 heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,690/head, ranging in weight from 530kg to 680kg (585kg) and averaging €1,557/head (€2.69/kg).
David said the trade was driven by the presence of northern buyers battling factory agents and specialist finishers for short-keep cattle.
Lesser-quality heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg for Angus- and Hereford-crosses and from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg for continental types.
Heifers weighing 450kg to 500kg were a lively trade and recorded an average price of €2.55/kg.
