Monday marked the first day that buyers could bid ringside in marts throughout the country this year.
Carnaross Mart hosted nearly 600 calves and 380 bullocks.
The bullocks saw a super trade, with no sight of easing back coming into the summer months.
The calf trade was back slightly. However, numbers are still very strong considering the time of year.
Bullocks have seen a great trade all spring. With a strong demand from customers for grass store bullocks and factory-fit bullocks, there was a buyer ringside or online for most types.
Mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “It was a very successful sale and there were no major issues, with all buyers obeying to social distancing.”
Factory-fit bullocks over 700kg saw a great trade, with some of these reaching €2.65/kg. Lighter bullocks 500kg-plus saw prices up to €2.80/kg, with the quality calf in demand all throughout the sale.
Dairy-bred cattle were harder shifted than their continental comrades. However, these cattle still met an average of just over €2/kg.
The calf trade took a hit, with the large number of calves on offer at the sale.
“Today’s sale was larger than usual for the time of year due to the ringside bidding opening up, with farmers waiting for today rather than selling last week,” McElroy commented.
Continental-bred calves topped the sale, with a Limousin bull calf reaching €600 and a Belgian Blue heifer calf selling for €525.
Friesian bulls sold for around €70, with Jersey bulls €20/head behind this. Hereford or Angus calves sold up to €300, with bulls a bit ahead in this category.
Commenting on the online versus ringside bidding after the sale, Padraig said: “Online bidding is here to stay. We saw a huge increase in numbers of stock going through the mart when it first started in the sales and they are still as big a year later.
“I love having lads around for the craic and banter; that part of the mart will never leave, although I think the online platforms have their mark left now and it’s all for the better. We could even see today how there was some of the bigger players still choosing to buy online.”
SHARING OPTIONS: