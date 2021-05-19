This February 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,540 (€2.29/kg).

Monday marked the first day that buyers could bid ringside in marts throughout the country this year.

Carnaross Mart hosted nearly 600 calves and 380 bullocks.

The bullocks saw a super trade, with no sight of easing back coming into the summer months.

This June 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 405kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.66/kg).

The calf trade was back slightly. However, numbers are still very strong considering the time of year.

Bullocks have seen a great trade all spring. With a strong demand from customers for grass store bullocks and factory-fit bullocks, there was a buyer ringside or online for most types.

This April 2018-born Limousin bullock weighed 735kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.40/kg).

Mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “It was a very successful sale and there were no major issues, with all buyers obeying to social distancing.”

Factory-fit bullocks over 700kg saw a great trade, with some of these reaching €2.65/kg. Lighter bullocks 500kg-plus saw prices up to €2.80/kg, with the quality calf in demand all throughout the sale.

This pair of January 2020-born Hereford bullocks weighed 232kg and sold for €480 (€2.07/kg).

Dairy-bred cattle were harder shifted than their continental comrades. However, these cattle still met an average of just over €2/kg.

The calf trade took a hit, with the large number of calves on offer at the sale.

This April 2019-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 530kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.60/kg).

“Today’s sale was larger than usual for the time of year due to the ringside bidding opening up, with farmers waiting for today rather than selling last week,” McElroy commented.

These three April-born Aberdeen Angus heifer calves sold for €185.

Continental-bred calves topped the sale, with a Limousin bull calf reaching €600 and a Belgian Blue heifer calf selling for €525.

Friesian bulls sold for around €70, with Jersey bulls €20/head behind this. Hereford or Angus calves sold up to €300, with bulls a bit ahead in this category.

This April-born Hereford bull calf sold €160.

Commenting on the online versus ringside bidding after the sale, Padraig said: “Online bidding is here to stay. We saw a huge increase in numbers of stock going through the mart when it first started in the sales and they are still as big a year later.

This June 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 570kg and sold for €1,450 (€2.54/kg).

“I love having lads around for the craic and banter; that part of the mart will never leave, although I think the online platforms have their mark left now and it’s all for the better. We could even see today how there was some of the bigger players still choosing to buy online.”

Other lots

This April-born Hereford bull calf sold for €135.

This April 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.38/kg).

These three May 2020-born Charolais bullocks weighed 363kg and sold for €830 (€2.28/kg).