This Limousin-cross heifer, born October 2021 and weighing 660kg, sold for €2,180 (€3.30/kg).

The first fatstock sale of the year in Roscrea Mart, which was met with a whopping 900 entries of cows and heifers, saw a huge demand at the ringside and online for the many lots of quality stock on offer.

The sale offered a variety of cows and heifers of all breeds, with stock suitable for all types of customers, farmers, feed lots and factories, who had to dig deep to secure numbers.

The ringside was packed with positivity and as the 900 lots went under the hammer, less than 3% failed to sell on the day.

Highlights

Some of the many highlights included a pedigree Belgian Blue cow born in September 2019 and weighing 730kg that sold for €4,800 (€6.64/kg) and the overall champion of the day, a Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born March 2020 and weighing 850kg, that sold for €4,500 (€5.29/kg).

There were almost 350 cows on the day, with the top third averaging €3.10/kg and the lower end averaging €1.90/kg.

There were some exceptional show quality-type cows that reached highs of between €3.65/kg and €6.64/kg.

Strong heifer demand

Heifers on the day were met with strong demand from buyers north and south and sellers were well rewarded for turning out quality stock, with a number of Belgian Blue heifers fetching prices of €4.71/kg to €7.00/kg.

Heifers weighing in the weight range of 400kg to 500kg averaged €2.96/kg, with the top third averaging €3.30/kg.

In the heavier weight range of 500kg to 600kg, heifers averaged €3.16/kg, with the top end averaging €3.46/kg.

Heifers over 600kg were in hot demand and they averaged €3.34/kg, with the top third averaging €3.80/kg and the lower end averaging just shy of €3.00/kg.

Top call

Top call of €7.00/kg was fetched for a pedigree Belgian Blue heifer, born October 2021 and weighing 550kg, that sold for €3,850 (€7.00/kg).

Central Auctions Roscrea will hold a fatstock show and sale on Friday 13 January for bulls and bullocks, with a large entry of top quality stock expected on the day”.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal about the sale, mart manager Michael Harty commented: “There were very large numbers of top-quality cattle here today.

“There was a brisk and firm trade from start to finish and we are looking forward to our fatstock sale of bullocks here next Friday.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer, born February 2021 and weighing 630kg, sold for €1,970 (€3.13/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born March 2020 and weighing 650kg, sold for €2,440 (€3.75/kg).

This Belgian Blue cow, born September 2020 and weighing 800kg, sold for €4,200 (€5.25/kg).

This pedigree Belgian Blue cow, born September 2019 and weighing 730kg, sold for €4,800 (€6.64/kg).

This pedigree Belgian Blue cow, born December 2017 and weighing 1,070kg, sold for €3,900 (€3.64/kg).

These Charolais- and Salers-cross heifers born October 2020 to April 2021 and weighing 513kg, sold for €1,580 (€3.08/kg).

This pedigree Belgian Blue heifer, born October 2021 and weighing 550kg, sold for €3,850 (€7.00/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, overall show champion, born in March 2020 and weighing 850kg, sold for €4,500 (€5.29/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow, born May 2010 and weighing 794kg, sold for €2,140 (€2.80/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, reserve overall champion, born May 2020 and weighing 690kg, sold for €3,250 (€4.71/kg).