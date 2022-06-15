These May 2021-born bullocks weighed 401kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.80/kg).

Demand still outstrips supply in the beef trade and this was evident at the sale in Skibbereen Mart on Friday last.

As has been the case for much of the year, cow trade was a sight to behold. Some forward Friesian cows were making up to €2.10/kg, with €2.60/kg to €3/kg buying forward sucklers.

Standouts in the cow sale were six overage heifers that never had a calf. Defying factory specs, they made from €2.83/kg to €2.99/kg.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue said: “It’s been a savage trade all spring. It’s unbelievable. Cows are in huge demand right across the board from P to E grades. Our poorest-performing cow here this week still made €125 with her weight.

Numbers 'well ahead'

“Traditionally, we would have expected smaller sales at this time of year, but numbers are still well ahead of last year.”

Returns from factory cattle are filtering back down to farmers selling 2021-born stores. Continental bullocks were making €2.80/kg to €3/kg.

Hot on the heels of continentals were a few offerings of black whiteheads around the 400kg mark that sold from €2.70 to €2.80/kg. Most of these beef-crosses from the dairy herd sold from that high point back to €2.50/kg, with Friesians making from €1.80/kg to €2/kg on the day.

In pictures

This September 2021-born bullock weighed 290kg and sold for €840 (€2.90/kg).

This April 2020-born bullock weighed 455kg and sold for €1,280 (€2.81/kg).

This July 2015-born cow weighed 805kg and sold for €2,100 (€2.61/kg).

This April 2014-born cow weighed 740kg and sold for €1,940 (€2.62/kg).

This July 2015-born cow weighed 700kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.64/kg).

This February 2020-born bullock weighed 647kg and sold for €1,850 (€2.64/kg).

This May 2020-born bullock weighed 645kg and sold for €1,700 (€2.64/kg).

This February 2020-born bullock weighed 735kg and sold for €2,180 (€2.97/kg).

This May 2017-born heifer weighed 735kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.99/kg).

This July 2017-born heifer weighed 755kg and sold for €2,170 (€2.87/kg).

This March 2017-born heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €2,000 (€2.96/kg).