There was a good turnout of stock in Skibbereen on Friday last and trade for short-stay cattle remains on fire, especially for forward cows.

Cattle, especially 2021-born stock, have come out earlier than usual at the west Cork venue.

There was 430 calves on offer, with an extremely strong trade for beef breed calves. News of a cancelled sailing had an effect on export-type Friesian bull calves, with the best ones making €40 to €50.

Stronger Friesians were making from €65 to €110, with a few either side of that price range.

The main run of traditional beef breed calves in the 55kg to 65kg bracket were making from €145 to €230. Well-done Hereford bull and heifer calves over 70kg met exceptional demand, with most of those selling from €325 to €370.

This February 2021-born heifer weighing 317kg sold for €800, €2.52/kg.

This February 2020-born heifer weighed 430kg and sold for €900, €2.09/kg.

This June 2021-born heifer weighing 337kg sold for €650, €1.93/kg.

This March 2012-born cow weighed 635kg and sold for €1,220, €1.92/kg.

This three-week-old bull calf weighing 60kg sold for €140.

Heavy traditional beef breed store bullock and heifers were making from €2.30/kg to €2.55/kg, with factory demand keeping Angus cattle at the upper end of that range. Continentals were commanding prices ranging from €2.55/kg up to €2.85/kg for forward stores.

The dry cow trade continued to mirror factory trends. They sold from €100 with their weight for lighter Friesians up to €1,005 over the €/kg for the top end of beef cows.

Fleshed Friesian cows were making €1.70/kg to €1.93/kg, while up to €2.30/kg was available for well-conformed suckler cows.

This month-old bull calf weighing 75kg sold for €245.

This month-old bull calf weighing 80kg sold for €360.

This month-old heifer calf weighing 55kg sold for €105.

This month-old bull calf weighing 63kg sold for €75.

This month-old heifer calf weighing 65kg sold for €400.

This month-old bull calf weighing 80kg sold for €430.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue acknowledged that rising input costs is probably resulting in stock coming to sale earlier in comparison to other years:

“Usually it’s from St Patrick’s Day onwards we’d see numbers drive on, but I suppose with fertiliser and ration prices rising, some farmers just want to move cattle on. Plainer, lighter cattle seem to be getting a small bit tougher because of that, but short-stay heavier cattle, especially cows, have really been driving on.”