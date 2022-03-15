There was a good turnout of stock in Skibbereen on Friday last and trade for short-stay cattle remains on fire, especially for forward cows.
Cattle, especially 2021-born stock, have come out earlier than usual at the west Cork venue.
There was 430 calves on offer, with an extremely strong trade for beef breed calves. News of a cancelled sailing had an effect on export-type Friesian bull calves, with the best ones making €40 to €50.
Stronger Friesians were making from €65 to €110, with a few either side of that price range.
The main run of traditional beef breed calves in the 55kg to 65kg bracket were making from €145 to €230. Well-done Hereford bull and heifer calves over 70kg met exceptional demand, with most of those selling from €325 to €370.
Heavy traditional beef breed store bullock and heifers were making from €2.30/kg to €2.55/kg, with factory demand keeping Angus cattle at the upper end of that range. Continentals were commanding prices ranging from €2.55/kg up to €2.85/kg for forward stores.
The dry cow trade continued to mirror factory trends. They sold from €100 with their weight for lighter Friesians up to €1,005 over the €/kg for the top end of beef cows.
Fleshed Friesian cows were making €1.70/kg to €1.93/kg, while up to €2.30/kg was available for well-conformed suckler cows.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue acknowledged that rising input costs is probably resulting in stock coming to sale earlier in comparison to other years:
“Usually it’s from St Patrick’s Day onwards we’d see numbers drive on, but I suppose with fertiliser and ration prices rising, some farmers just want to move cattle on. Plainer, lighter cattle seem to be getting a small bit tougher because of that, but short-stay heavier cattle, especially cows, have really been driving on.”
